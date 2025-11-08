Social Media Reacts to Lane Kiffin Troll Mississippi State, Crash Wedding Proposal
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels cruised to a 49-0 win over The Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with Trinidad Chambliss leading the charge.
Behind a day where the Rebels found complementary football against a non-conference foe, No. 6 Ole Miss moves to 9-1 with the program's College Football Playoff chances increasing by the week.
"I was really pleased with how the starters played today. These games can be hard to get up for. Our guys came prepared, 35 to five on first downs," Kiffin said.
"They really answered the challenge of coming out with the same energy regardless of the time, crowd, or network. I wish our backup offense would've played better but the backups defensively played well. Overall we had a very good day."
But it was Kiffin that stole the show on Saturday with his antics taking social media by storm during the game in Oxford.
Ole Miss' shot-caller crashed a wedding proposal, threw jabs at the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and stole headlines all day at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with social media calling him a "treasure".
On Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy's three touchdowns, tying the single season record:
"He's done a lot this year. Being just a true sophomore and in only 10 games this year accomplishing that achievement. Our offensive line has done a really good job this year and improved from the beginning of the season to now. He's an elite runner and probably would've had a few more today had we left him in."
On how a complete performance like today can help the team moving forward:
"These games don't always go like this, especially later in the year. Guys can come out flat. We played these guys back in 2005 and had to score 21 points in the second half to win the game. We talked a lot about playing to our standard and these guys went out there and executed that."
On the depth of players at offensive skill positions:
"We have a lot of depth at tight end. It's a great position to be in and it's better than we've ever had here. We really haven't had depth at a position like that really ever in general offensively
