Inside Ole Miss Football's Pursuit to Retain Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for a critical offseason in Oxford with the program looking to keep its one-two punch of Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy in uniform.

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season with a College Football Playoff quarterfinals matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs looming, but officials in the Magnolia State are already preparing for the future.

Ole Miss is eyeing the opportunity to keep Chambliss and Lacy in Oxford fof the 2026 season, but there will be hurdles that must be jumped.

A look into the pursuit from the Ole Miss side in how the program is seeking the chance to keep them in town next fall.

No. 1: The "Godfather Offer" to Lacy

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy was named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America last week after a historic 2025 campaign as his rise continues in the Magnolia State.

The prestigious accolade became the sixth All-America honor for Lacy, who was also the first Doak Walker Award finalist in Ole Miss history.

Lacy has been a second-team honoree on other All-America teams released by the Associated Press, AFCA, The Sporting News, Walter Camp and Sports Info Solutions. Lacy has also been a first-team All-SEC running back for both the AP and the league coaches.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, there is one goal for Ole Miss: Keep Lacy in Oxford despite position coach Kevin Smith joining Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge at LSU.

The Ole Miss Rebels aren't going down without a fight, according to multiple reports, with the program offering a significant NIL package in hopes of having him back for the 2026 season.

According to LouisianaSports.net, the Ole Miss Rebels are offering a $1.8 million deal to get him back next fall:

"Lacy has not declared his intention to enter the portal, however, a video surfaced of a phone conversation where Kiffin suggested Smith and Lacy would be joining him at LSU.

"LouisianaSports.net previously reported Ole Miss has offered Lacy $1.8 million to return to the Rebels in 2026."

Now, as Lacy's future with Ole Miss remains in question, the Rebels are going all-out to keep him in a Rebels uniform as the new era of the program begins.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

No. 2: The Push for Chambliss' Eligibility

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is seeking an additional season of eligibility with the Rebels turning up their pursuit to make sure it's in Oxford - if granted.

Chambliss, an All-American selection and National Champion at the Division II level, joined the program last spring as the backup quarterback behind Austin Simmons.

But once Simmons went down with an ankle injury earlier this season, Chambliss earned the starting job and never looked back - finishing Top-10 in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He has led a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

Across the 2025 regular season, Chambliss went 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, he's eyeing a sixth season of eligibility, but the process hasn't been kind to the electrifying quarterback so far.

"Ole Miss filed a waiver petition for Chambliss to receive a sixth year of eligibility Nov. 16, and a decision will ultimately be made by the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement," ESPN wrote.

"There were indications early this month that the NCAA needed more information for the waiver to be granted. There's no definitive timeline on when a decision will be made."

Chambliss has appointed Tom Mars - a prestigious attorney - to represent him in his pursuit for his waiver to be approved.

"This matter is not just time sensitive," Mars wrote. The letter asserts that Chambliss would "suffer irreparable harm" if he's not granted the waiver.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

For Chambliss, the issue is complex, but the gist is that Chambliss is asking for a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State. (He took a traditional redshirt season during his true freshman year there in 2021.)

He did not play in any games in 2022 "as he dealt with persistent respiratory issues that ultimately led to surgery to remove his tonsils," according to ESPN.

Now, all eyes are on Chambliss as the NCAA takes its time in navigating his waiver process for the 2026 season, which would be his sixth year of eligibility.

