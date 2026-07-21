Stephen A. Smith Questions Arch Manning Hype Over Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss
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While discussing whether Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the best quarterback in the SEC on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith brought up Trinidad Chambliss, saying he would personally rank the Ole Miss quarterback ahead of Manning entering the 2026 season.
Chambliss enters the 2026 season with high expectations after emerging as the Rebels' starter during the 2025 campaign. He saw his first significant playing time against Kentucky after starting quarterback Austin Simmons suffered an injury, helping lead Ole Miss to a victory. Simmons threw two interceptions in the game, and Chambliss was named the Rebels' starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.
The Rebels will rely heavily on Chambliss in 2026, as his dual-threat playmaking ability and quick instincts helped lead Ole Miss to victories over Tulane and Georgia in the College Football Playoff.
The Numbers Are on Trinidad Chambliss' Side
When comparing the two quarterbacks, it's clear that Chambliss outperformed Manning from a statistical standpoint during the 2025 season.
In 2025, Manning threw for 3,166 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions for the Longhorns. He also added 399 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in what was an impressive season for the Texas quarterback.
Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns while only recording three interceptions in 2025, while also adding 527 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
QBR is a popular metric used to evaluate how well a quarterback performs throughout the season. Manning's QBR is 78, ranking him as the No. 17 quarterback in Division I, while Chambliss ranks fifth with a rating of 86.5.
It was unclear how healthy Arch Manning was throughout most of the regular season, as many believed he dealt with shoulder pain for a majority of the year.
Chambliss Led Greater Team Success in 2025
The Longhorns under Manning were quite underwhelming, to say the least. Texas finished the season with a 10-3 record and missed the College Football Playoff.
Texas lost to Florida, Georgia, and Ohio State, with two of those teams, Georgia and Florida, being defeated by Ole Miss with Chambliss at the helm in 2025.
Chambliss, with the help of superstar running back Kewan Lacy, helped Ole Miss achieve one of the greatest seasons in program history. The Rebels reached the College Football Playoff, won two games, and went wire-to-wire with Miami for a spot in the National Championship.
The two quarterbacks will face each other on Saturday, October 24, in a game that will likely have College Football Playoff implications.
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Tanner Shapiro is a senior at the University of Mississippi pursuing a degree in journalism with a minor in marketing. He is a staff writer for The Daily Mississippian, covering basketball and contributing sports coverage for the campus community. Outside of journalism, Tanner enjoys golfing, traveling, and spending time with friends.Follow TannerShapiro