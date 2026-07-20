ESPN Analyst Throws Shade at Ole Miss' Championship Chances in 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels have plenty to prove in the upcoming 2026 season. A year removed from a deep College Football Playoff run, the Rebels want more.

However, things are going to be somewhat different on the sidelines this season. With the exit of Lane Kiffin, the Rebels have turned to Pete Golding to lead this program into the future.

While the team is filled with talent and great expectations, there are still some in the media who don't have a lot of faith in Golding and his program. Former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back and SEC Network analyst Roman Harper quickly dismissed the 2026 Rebels.

No Chance?

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“They’re not winning the (National Championship). They’re Ole Miss. You’ll learn, you’ll come around.”



-SEC Network analyst Roman Harper laughing and talking to new analyst Chase Daniel. pic.twitter.com/k3nWB7KpSo — Brad Logan (@BradLoganTOC) July 20, 2026

The SEC Network analyst basically buried the Rebels when talking about their 2026 National Championship aspirations.

Harper claimed that given which program this is, they're not winning a title, and in time, everyone will realize that.

Those comments turned into some shocked reactions from the rest of the crew talking about the Rebels, which included former Missouri Tigers quarterback Chase Daniel, who was sharing his thoughts on the program when Harper created his bulletin board material.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's nearing the end, but the time for hot takes in the college football world is in full bloom. Everyone is ready for the action on the field, but for now, hot takes are the number one seller.

On Paper, the Rebels should be one of the top programs in the SEC and in the country. But if there is a real concern, it makes sense that it would be about a first-year head coach.

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not many first-year head coaches are given an offense like Golding will have in Oxford this season. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy may finish 1-2 in the Heisman Trophy race.

Still, the concern about if Golding is the right man for the job is fair. Golding took over the program during their run in the CFP. The university trusts he is the man for the job. However, there will be growing pains.

A first-year head coach has to learn on the job. You don't know how to react to a situation until it happens for the first time. For Golding, he has already dealt with some firsts, and it happened in the CFP.

The doubters will be out for the Rebels as the season begins. The only way to keep them quiet is to excel on the field. This team will be counting down the days until they can take the field.

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