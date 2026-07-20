Could Missing the SEC Championship Help Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff?

For most teams, missing their conference championship would define the season, but for the Ole Miss Rebels, it became motivation. The Rebels never had the chance to step on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to compete for the Southeastern Conference Title, despite finishing tied for the best conference record. A series of tiebreakers kept the Texas A&M Aggies and the Rebels out of Atlanta, raising questions of what could have happened.

Instead of wallowing in self-pity, the Rebels chose to pick themselves up and prepare for the College Football Playoff. The mental focus was displayed immediately when they defeated the Tulane Green Wave and the Georgia Bulldogs to meet up with the Miami Hurricanes in the quarterfinal of the CFP, further proving they belonged as an elite team.

Leading up to this season, where the SEC championship is a true possibility, it makes one wonder whether or not missing last year’s championship benefited Ole Miss in ways no one expected.

Extra Time for Rest, Preparation, and a New Start

Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright reacts after a touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Georgia and the Alabama Crimson Tide were preparing for one final SEC showdown, the Rebels had an extra week to recover and fully shift focus to the College Football Playoff. Even though the preference would be to compete in Atlanta, the additional week gave Ole Miss something that its SEC rivals didn’t have, time.

While there will never be a way to prove that extra preparation immediately impacted Ole Miss’ national championship run, the Rebels came into the CFP rejuvenated and ready to capitalize on what was in front of them. Instead of dwelling, they used the miss as fuel to the fire.

Not to forget, the biggest mental hurdle was during this time. The Rebels had additional time to adjust under Pete Golding after Lane Kiffin departed for LSU, following their last regular season game. This gave the Rebels the chance to shift their focus to what they wanted to achieve, not merely to what they wanted to reach for.

Georgia Won the SEC, But Ole Miss Nearly Made It All The Way

Georgia Bulldogs running back Brian Herrien dives at the end of a run during the fourth quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama and Georgia met up for the sixth time in the conference game this past December. A typically tight game and an Alabama win turned into a Bulldog-dominated game, where Georgia defeated the Crimson Tide 28- 7.

After winning the SEC title, Georgia had a first-round bye to stretch their legs before taking on the Rebels, whom they beat earlier in the season. The Bulldogs entered the postseason as a favorite to win the national title after gaining another conference title.

That run ended in New Orleans, as the Rebels defeated Georgia in an electrifying Sugar Bowl. While the Bulldogs took the SEC title, they fell short of the bigger prize as the Nation’s best. Ole Miss’ victory over Georgia doesn’t mean that the Rebels would have won the SEC championship, but that they were capable of beating the title holders on an even bigger stage.

Alabama took its third loss before the Playoffs even began, but defeated No. 8 Oklahoma in the first round 20-17. They proceeded their campaign by taking on Indiana in the Rose Bowl, ultimately falling to what would become the national champions.

All in All

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passes the ball during the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether or not the Rebels make it to the SEC Championship this year, there is no defining factor of what produces the most successful team.

Georgia might have won the SEC, Alabama might have touched the field, but ultimately the Rebels are the most successful SEC team in 2025.

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