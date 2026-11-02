Suntarine Perkins Is Closing In On Ole Miss History

Suntarine Perkins is making his case as one of the most productive defensive players in Ole Miss history. With two sacks against Auburn, the senior linebacker reached 22 career sacks, moving into fourth place in the Rebels' modern-era record book.

Now, with three of the program's most accomplished pass rushers in his sights, Perkins has an opportunity to leave Oxford among the greatest defensive players to ever wear the red and blue.

Recognized ahead of the 2026 season as the Chucky Mullins Courage Award winner and donning the No. 38 patch on his chest this year, Perkins is not just a defensive superstar for the Rebels; the linebacker has become one of the program's greatest leaders.

With 10 sacks standing between the senior and the all-time record at Ole Miss, Perkins has a tall task at hand, though it has been shown often just how influential the Rebels' star rusher can be when the lights are the brightest.

Sights Set on Eternal Glory in Oxford

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) reacts after a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A native of Raleigh, Mississippi, Perkins arrived in Oxford as one of the state's most highly touted recruits. A unanimous four-star prospect, Perkins was ranked the No. 1 player in Mississippi by On3, 247Sports and ESPN and the No. 2 linebacker in the country by 247Sports. He quickly made an impact in his first season, earning Freshman All-American recognition from the College Football Network and Freshman All-SEC honors in 2023.

Perkins recorded 38 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during his freshman campaign, showing flashes of the pass-rushing ability that would eventually make him one of the most productive defenders in the SEC. His breakout came in 2024, when he finished with 60 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. The sophomore tied for the team lead in sacks and earned All-America honorable mention and All-SEC third-team recognition.

The 2025 season brought another productive year for Perkins, who started all 15 games for the Rebels. He finished second on the team with 81 tackles, adding 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles, showing his ability to affect opposing offenses in multiple ways.

Now in his senior season, Perkins has continued to establish himself as one of the leaders of the Ole Miss defense. The linebacker made the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list and earned preseason All-SEC and All-America recognition.

With 22 career sacks, Perkins has surpassed Phillip Kent's 21 and is now chasing the mark of three of Ole Miss's most accomplished pass rushers in Ole Miss history.

Marquis Haynes tops the modern-era record book with 32 career sacks. A Rebel from 2014-17, Haynes became one of the program's most dominant defensive ends. He recorded 10 sacks during his sophomore season in 2015 and finished his career with 47.5 tackles for loss, the most in Ole Miss history. Haynes was a two-time All-SEC selection and was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Behind Haynes is Greg Hardy, who finished his Ole Miss career with 26.5 sacks between 2006 and 2009. Hardy's most productive season came in 2007, when he recorded 10 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss. His 39.5 career tackles for loss remain third in the program's modern-era record book. Hardy was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Just ahead of Perkins is Sam Williams, who recorded 22.5 sacks during his three seasons in Oxford from 2019-21. Williams saved his best season for last, recording a program-record 12.5 sacks in 2021. He also finished his career with 33.5 tackles for loss and earned first-team All-SEC honors before being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Perkins is just half a sack behind Williams, meaning another sack would move him into sole possession of third place in the modern-era rankings. Four more sacks would put him within reach of Hardy, while five would move him past the former Rebel defensive end.

Perkins has already established himself as one of the most productive defensive players of the program's recent history. His 22 sacks place him alongside some of the best pass rushers to come through Oxford, and his production in the coming weeks could further cement his place in the record book.

With Georgia, Oklahoma, Wofford and Mississippi State remaining on the regular-season schedule, Perkins still has opportunities to climb the rankings. The senior has already made his mark on the Ole Miss defense. Now, he has a chance to chase history.

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