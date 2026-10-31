Ole Miss Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Auburn

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Auburn Tigers 45-15 on Saturday. Auburn hung around in the first half, but the Rebels dominated the second half and pulled away.

Coming into this game, Ole Miss had the lowest time-of-possession average in the SEC. On Saturday, the offense held the ball for 32 minutes. The Rebels methodically moved the ball downfield and wore out Auburn's defense.

Let's grade each Ole Miss position group from Saturday's win.

Quarterback

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trinidad Chambliss didn't play his best last week, but he responded against Auburn. After a slow first half, the Rebels' quarterback came alive in the second half.

Chambliss completed 22of his 34 pass attempts for 263 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also added 65 rushing yards and a 26-yard rushing touchdown. Fans begged Chambliss to use his legs more. His rushing ability opened up the offense.

Chambliss threw an interception, but the pass bounced off Deuce Alexander's hands. He played a terrific game and led his team to victory. Deuce Knight entered the game and added a 17-yard rushing touchdown.

Grade: A

Running Back

Mississippi Rebels running back Shekai Mills-Knight. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makhi Frazier started the game but struggled to find running room. He finished with 17 carries for 56 yards.

Instead, Shekai Mills-Knight emerged as the most effective running back. The freshman ran 16 times for 71 yards and scored a touchdown. Without Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss needed someone to step up, and Mills-Knight did so.

Grade: B+

Wide Receivers

Alexander made a couple of critical mistakes. He dropped a would-be touchdown pass from Traylon Ray in the first quarter and later dropped a pass, resulting in an interception. Alexander was targeted 10 times and caught five passes for 59 yards.

However, the rest of the receiving corps was excellent. Horatio Fields had six receptions, 73 yards, and a touchdown against his former team. Caleb Cunningham added six catches for 55 yards and an impressive touchdown catch.

Alexander will have better days, but it was nice to see other players step up.

Grade: B

Tight End

Caleb Odom made a ridiculous one-handed catch for 34 yards. Luke Hasz added two receptions for 28 yards.

Grade: B-

Offensive Line

The offensive line welcomed back left tackle Terez Davis and protected Chambliss. They didn't allow a sack, and the Rebels finished with 224 rushing yards.

Grade: A

Defensive Line

Ole Miss did an excellent job of containing Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown. They held Brown to five rushing yards, and the Tigers couldn't establish the rushing attack.

It was a lot of fun watching Will Echoles score a one-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Grade: B+

Linebackers

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) sacks Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels' linebackers were outstanding. They also played a role in limiting Brown's rushing ability. Keaton Thomas led the team in tackles (8) and recorded a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.

Tah'j Butler and Suntarine Perkins combined for four sacks. They consistently pressured Auburn's offense and shut down the Tigers in the second half.

Grade: A+

Secondary

Antonio Kite played well against his former team. Auburn's passing attack couldn't test Ole Miss' secondary. The Rebels allowed three 20+ yard receptions. Anthony Robinson III forced a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Grade: B+

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