Ole Miss Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Their Cases Against Auburn

Despite a shaky first half from Ole Miss, the Rebels dispatched Auburn handily, 45-15, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford this Halloween afternoon.

With many questions arising early in the showdown with the Tigers, Ole Miss left a lot of room for doubt before its second half surge seeing them wallop Auburn. With multiple breakout performances from the Rebel ranks, Ole Miss put itself in a great position to overcome the brutality of an SEC season.

Here are the Rebels that helped their stock the most and saw steep declines in their resumes today against Auburn.

Buy - Shekai Mills-Knight

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Shekai Mills-Knight (33) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can The Rebels tailback depth make up for the loss of Kewan Lacy? Oui.

The Quebecois sophomore Shekai Mills-Knight absolutely broke out today against Auburn. Taking 16 Carries for 71 Yards and a touchdown, the Canadian native led the Ole Miss ground game today when it greatly needed a new identity.

Alongside Makhi Frazier and Trinidad Chambliss, Mills-Knight faciliated the Rebels rushing attack today on its way to defeating the Tigers.

Hold - Trinidad Chambliss

Trinidad Chambliss has been an interesting case for Ole Miss recently. The star pupil and Heisman hopeful, Chambliss has not looked like himself over the Rebels' past four games.

While Ole Miss handily defeated Vanderbilt and Missouri, questions regarding Chambliss' accuracy arose in each game, as passes the quarterback once made look easy seemed to fall far behind his targets. Partnered with the sharp decline of his favorite target, to be mentioned later, Chambliss has not been up to the caliber he holds himself to, even going as far to blame himself for the Texas loss.

Chambliss' lone interception was no fault of his, and while he tacked on a rushing touchdown, two through the air and led the Rebels to victory, some things are still going right for Ole Miss' quarterback. With so many questions about his shaky play, I have to say Chambliss hurt his stock slightly today.

Sell - Deuce Alexander

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) runs after a catch as Auburn Tigers edge Da'Shawn Womack (15) makes the tackle during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Deuce Alexander experience this year has meant a lot of different things. Early on, Alexander established himself as one of the nation's most electric wideouts, utilizing his blazing pace to extend plays and break through secondaries for long scores. Now, Alexander seems to have some issues holding onto the football.

Easily the greatest lowlight of the Rebels season to date, Alexander dropped a wide-open double pass from receiver Traylon Ray, taking Ray's absolute peach of a ball right off the facemask with no defenders in the vicinity. Even on his best days, Alexander is usually prone to errors, and his reputation would have stayed just fine if this were a laughable blip.

It was not.

Alexander was responsible for Chambliss' interception, failing to corral a catchable pass from his quarterback and letting it sail high for Auburn's AnQuon Fegans to catch. Adding a muffed punt that got saved by a teammate, Alexander certainly had a day to forget, and is starting to put together a streak of bleak performances.

Buy - Suntarine Perkins

Suntarine Perkins is wearing the #38 patch for a reason. A true leader of men, Perkins led the Rebels' defense in withstanding Auburn's push to overcome Ole Miss on home turf.

Accumulating 5 tackles, including two momentous sacks, Perkins dominated the Tigers' offensive line today and kept the shifty Byrum Brown on his toes all day long.



Dropping into coverage, Perkins made an incredible pass break up on a huge third down, stopping Auburn from continuing to place the Rebels in an uncomfortable position, eventually leading to Ole Miss dominating in the second half.

Buy - Will Echoles, FB, Will Echoles, DT

Will Echoles may go down as one of the most influential Ole Miss players in the NFL once he makes the jump next season. A true gamebreaker, Echoles stopped Auburn's run game in its tracks and repeatedly broke into the backfield.

Now using his talents offensively, Echoles, the fullback, broke the goal line for the Rebels, notching the first touchdown of the day. No. 52 can do it all, and he will make an NFL general manager very happy next April.

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