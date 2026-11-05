Tah’j Butler Has Earned Pete Golding’s Trust at a Critical Time for Ole Miss

Tah'j Butler's name may not be first on the Rebels' depth chart, though through his impressive play this season when given chances, Butler has become one of Pete Golding's star defensive pupils. The best ability is always availability, and with the junior linebacker showing out each and every week, it comes as no surprise that Golding has high praise for Butler.

Butler has excelled when players in front of him, like Luke Ferrelli, have been unable to go, though the opportunities he has received have led to more and more reps for Butler. Ahead of the most important game of the season thus far for Ole Miss, Butler will need to continue firing on all cylinders against Georgia.

Transferring in from Georgia Tech and arriving in Oxford this past January, Butler came to Ole Miss on the heels of one of the great seasons in Rebels' history.

Buying into the program immediately, Butler even debated buying a ticket to the Sugar Bowl against Georgia to see his new squad, but he decided it was too expensive and watched from home, as many of the Rebels' faithful did.

Butler will be more than just a fan this Saturday when the Bulldogs march into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The linebacker will be key to Ole Miss' shot at knocking off the nation's No. 2 team.

"Mr. Consistent"

LSU running back Stacy Gage (23) carries the ball as Ole Miss linebacker Tah'j Butler (49) attempts to tackle him during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the chaos that has been prevalent throughout the 2026 college football season, Butler has been one of the few constants for Golding and the Rebels. Showing up whenever needed and performing at a high calibre week in and out, Golding displayed how important Butler in a press conference a few weeks back.

"Tah'j is Mr. Consistent, man. He's been the same guy since he's gotten here. He comes in, he works his butt off." Golding said about the junior linebacker. "He's very detailed in his work. He's tough, he's competitive, he loves football, prepares his butt off and doesn't complain about anything."

Consistency at the highest level of collegiate football is hard to come by, and with Butler in his first season in the SEC, it seems Ole Miss landed a star in the portal with the linebacker. As Ferrelli's deputy, Butler completes the incredible pairing of former ACC defenders in Oxford. With each holding onto extra seasons of eligibility beyond 2026, it will be crucial for the Rebels to retain the pair for future playoff pushes.

Butler has not shied away from competition since arriving in Oxford, battling with his former ACC compatriot Ferrelli and Baylor transfer Keaton Thomas, with Golding describing the three as capable leaders of the Ole Miss defense.

"From the very beginning, we view him as a starter. Those three guys are in constant rotation. All of them, at some point, wear the green dot. They're all interchangeable in the position they play. So [Butler]'s a heck of a player and a great dude."

Forcing himself into the limelight at Ole Miss despite the depth chart not always lining up in his favor, Tah'j Butler has become key to the Rebels' success this season. Georgia poses an immense obstacle Saturday, and Golding's "Mr. Consistent" will need another strong showing to suffocate the Bulldogs in Oxford.

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