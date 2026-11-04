Ole Miss' Linebacker Rotation Could Become a Major Factor Against Georgia

The Ole Miss linebacking corps had one of their best showings of the entire season on Saturday against Auburn. They held Auburn's rushing attack to just 63 yards on 27 attempts and sacked quarterback Byrum Brown a whopping four times.

Coach Pete Golding addressed the linebacking corps at his press conference on Monday. He addressed Luke Ferrelli's injury and the impressive play of all three rotational middle linebackers recently.

Luke Ferrelli

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Luke Ferrelli (12) looks on during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferrelli has been a solid addition to the Ole Miss defense this season. He played inconsistently to start the season, but has really come along as the season rumbles on. Entering the game, he led the team in total tackles, second only to Keaton Thomas.

Ferrelli started the game, as he typically does, but left early due to a foot injury. Although he stayed on the sideline for most of the afternoon, he did not return. Before he got hurt, he recorded two tackles, one for a loss.

Golding revealed that although Ferrelli started, he was not at his physical best, so he was taken out early.

"Luke [Ferrelli] was banged up all week. [He's] been dealing with [his] ankle for a while," Golding said. "It was going to be a game-time decision on him. [I] felt like he could go start out the game and then didn’t feel like he was at 100% to be able to play efficient football."

Golding did not update Ferrelli's status for this weekend's matchup. It's likely that, if needed, he could suit up this weekend,

Tah'j Butler

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive line Curtis Peagler (77) blocks Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tah'j Butler (49) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Butler entered the season as a rotational linebacker, expected to provide depth behind Ferrelli and Keaton Thomas. He still technically fills this role, but his recent play has far surpassed preseason expectations.

In his last three outings, Butler s averaging over six tackles. He put Byrum Brown on the ground in the backfield twice against Auburn. In Ferrelli's absence, he stepped up in a major way and was a key contributor in the Rebels' stifling run defense.

Golding had high praise for Butler on Monday.

"Tah’j stepped in and played really well. I think he’s getting better every week," Golding said. [He is] becoming more comfortable with the system. He's got a really high football IQ, and I think he’s doing a really good job finishing on the ball carrier, which we need him to do."

Butler certainly finished on the ball carrier Saturday. He led the team in total tackles and maintained his leverage before closing downhill fast. What stood out to me about Butler's performance Saturday was his closing speed after he read the direction of the play. This is an area in which Ole Miss has really struggled this year, which is why it is so encouraging to see Butler play as he did.

Regardless of Ferrelli's availability, Ole Miss' linebacker room is in a good spot ahead of Saturday's matchup. The Bulldogs have a strong run game that will provide a serious test, but Ole Miss fans should feel assured by the front seven's recent play.

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