The 5 Best Teams in Ole Miss Football History

The Ole Miss Rebels have experienced countless moments and created millions of memories, but these five teams significantly defined the Rebels’ identity.

The program has seen one of its biggest breakthroughs sense the Johnny Vaught era nearly 50 years ago. In the years between, the Rebels continued to persevere, finding notable successes, particularly in the Sugar Bowl.

As the Rebels gear up for the coming season, here's five squats the current team should look back for inspiration in continuing the Ole Miss legacy through greats that came before.

5. 2015 Rebels: 10 - 3

Mississippi Rebels players celebrate with the Egg Bowl trophy after the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium. Mississippi won 38-27. | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

The 2015 team was led by Chad Kelly and featured one of the most impressive offenses in school history, while Laquon Treadwell and Laremy Tunsil pushed the Rebels to a top-tier program. This was the team that took down eventual national champions Alabama for the second straight season under Nick Saban.

The Rebels took home the Sugar Bowl trophy and finished in the Associated Press’ Top 10 with their 10 wins on the season. This was the first season the Rebels were not just capable of upsetting teams, but actually competing against them.

4. 1962 Rebels: 10-0

Many lifelong fans still consider this one of the greatest teams in Ole Miss history.

They were led by veterans, performed at peak perfection each game, and Vaught was at the height of his power.

This team won the Sugar Bowl championship without a single loss, finished No. 2 in the AP Poll, and is remembered as one of Vaught’s most famous lineups.

For over 60 years, this team set the benchmark for what Ole Miss Football aimed to achieve.

3. 2003 Rebels: 10-3

Mico McSwain of the Ole Miss Rebels is tackled by Auburn Tiger defenders Steve Gandy and Marquies Gunn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. The Tigers beat the Rebels 27-3. | John Reed-US Presswire

The Rebels, coached by David Cutcliffe, won their first outright SEC West title. They were led by highly anticipated Eli Manning, who was a key in producing one of the greatest individual seasons in school history. They also added in Michael Oher, began as a young contributer, while Duece McAllister had departed giving Manning a chance to truly lead the Rebels.

This marked a significant achievement for the Rebels, as they broke an over-30-year dry spell by posting their first 10-win season since 1971. To conclude their impressive season, the Rebels took home the title of Cotton Bowl Champions.

2. 1959 Rebels: 10-1

Ole Miss Rebels celebrate with the trophy after a 21-7 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys the Cotton Bowl at Cowboys Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Defense took the top spot nationally, making it one of the greatest teams in college football.

These Rebels were under legendary coach Johnny Vaught. Another Sugar Bowl season, and won the SEC. Ole Miss allowed only 21 total points during the regular season and completed the season as No. 2 nationally after defeating LSU in the Sugar Bowl.

1. 2025 Rebels: 13-2

Mississippi Rebels players celebrate after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

It only makes sense for the top spot to go to the Rebels' most recent season: the 2025 Rebels rose expectations, broke barriers, and took home more than any fan could have imagined.

For the first time, they set a program record of 13 wins, made their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, won two CFP games against Tulane and Georgia, reached the national semifinal, and finished No. 3 in the AP Poll, for the highest finish since 1962.

No matter what the Rebels can pull out for the season to come, there are legends before them and standards.

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