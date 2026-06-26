Breaking Down Auburn's Strengths, Weaknesses & 1 Thing That Could Upset Ole Miss

With Auburn gearing up to face Ole Miss, the team is equipped with a squad that can go toe-to-toe with any other team, provided they play disciplined football. Even though inconsistency has plagued Auburn's progress in the past, there are a number of things the Tigers have going for them that would allow them to make the game challenging for their opponents.

However, there are some flaws that Auburn hasn't been able to overcome yet, and prevent it from reaching the next level.

The strength of Auburn is evident from the team’s defensive line. The Tigers have proven that they can put pressure on the opposition’s quarterback and also stop running games. Once they win the battle at the line of scrimmage, they can force offenses to face third down and long situations and, thus, be able to play more aggressively.

The Auburn run game is solid

Auburn Tigers running back Nykahi Davenport (24) runs the ball during Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other thing going for Auburn is its ability to run the ball. Once the offensive line gets the momentum going, Auburn will be able to dictate the pace of play and shorten the game. Long drives do not just help keep the Auburn defense fresh; they also reduce opportunities for the Ole Miss offense, which excels at playing quickly and is known for its pace.

There has been plenty of special teams action that has proven to be very good as well. Field position tends to get ignored until games come down to the wire, but Auburn has the players to create an edge on punts, kickoffs, and through effective kicking. Auburn ontop of all this is welcoming a new head coach to town and will have to adapt his style too.

The Tigers weaknesses

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Dillon Wade (52) lines up against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

But sometimes, the weaknesses of Auburn may have taken priority over its strengths. Inconsistency on offense is one of the largest concerns of the Auburn football team.

Whether it's turnovers at the wrong times, third-down failures, or stalling in the red zone, Auburn's offensive performance hasn't been up to par when facing good teams this decade. These are especially difficult when facing an explosive team like Ole Miss.

Another weakness that needs to be addressed by Auburn is their pass protection. Ole Miss has a strong defensive line and a new, exciting linebacker core with the ability to make quarterbacks nervous, which makes quick passes difficult.

Perhaps the most significant question is consistency. Auburn has exhibited signs of being able to play good football, but has not been able to sustain their high-level performance throughout a game as mulitple games for the Tigers in 2025 seemed promising going into halftime just to fall apart in the last two quarters.

Turnover margin, the thing that can upset Ole Miss

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) gets sacked during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the event of a turnover victory from Auburn in which they secure two takeaways while maintaining ball security on their end, the whole dynamic of the game will completely change.

Ole Miss plays at their best when playing at full speed and with momentum. More possessions for Auburn will serve to disrupt this pace and shorten the game, and give them a chance to score without having to drive all the way down the field.

Disruptions in the SEC do not occur based on gaudy stats; they come from having success on the line of scrimmage, making fewer mistakes, and exploiting their chances. For Auburn to have any chance of upsetting Ole Miss, it will need to combine its tough defensive play with an effective rushing attack, end the game with a good turnover ratio, and get its win.

While Auburn might come into the game as the underdog, sound fundamentals and some key turnovers might make the difference.

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