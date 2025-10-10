The Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars in Week 7 Matchup
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will return to action on Saturday morning for a non-conference matchup against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
After navigating the open date in Oxford, Lane Kiffin and Co. are back to work with an opportunity to remain unbeaten across the first six games of the 2025 season.
"They throw the ball really well," Kiffin said of the Cougars. "On defense, they’re sound in what they do and they’ve played some really good games of defense.
"Now, they had some lopsided games like the Washington game, which got out of control late. Both those games, North Texas and Washington, they had a lot of turnovers in the game and that set up really short fields.
"This is a really big challenge for us. Our first early game like this, so hopefully we play well. We practice early every day. That shouldn’t shock our players."
Now, with game day inching closer, what are the latest betting lines ahead of the Week 7 non-conference clash at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium?
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Washington State Record: 3-2
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -31.5 (-105)
- Washington State: +31.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: N/A
- Washington State: N/A
Total
- Over 58.5 (-105)
- Under 58.5 (-115)
Kiffin and Co. enter Saturday's non-conference clash as 31.5-point favorites against the Cougars with an opportunity to continue the program's red-hot start.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Defensive Adjustments Showing Each Week
"After that Arkansas game they had a hard meeting with coach [Pete] Golding and the players and for a long time on Sunday night," Kiffin said. "We played better pass defense. I also think Arkansas’s really good on offense. They’d done that to a lot of people.
"I kind of look at the whole thing and not just the stat rankings. We look at the analytics and the metrics. There’s a really good one, I think it’s FPI, where they put the offense, defense, special teams and rank the teams. That really shows.
"It doesn’t focus on records only; it really focuses on who you played in that and how you played and if it was late in the game and all those things in the analytics and the metrics. So, I look at that instead of just the rankings."
