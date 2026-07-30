Five Ole Miss Records That Could Be Challenged This Season

Ole Miss enters 2026 with more firepower and momentum than any other team in program history.

Key contributors returning, such as Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, make untouchable records in seasons prior to plausible accomplishments this upcoming year.

Some are single-season marks a specific player could chase; others are all-time or team records that require special kinds of seasons.

1. Single-Season Passing Yards — 4,279 (Dart, 2024)

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss legend and all-time career passing leader Jaxson Dart set the quarterback standard in 2024.

In 2026, Trinidad Chambliss is in a prime position to take over this record for the Rebels. Despite playing two fewer games than Dart, Chambliss has already come close, throwing for 3979 yards in 2025.

This season, new OC John David Baker will incorporate his pass-first mindset from ECU into Ole Miss' offense. On top of a scheme change, a new and improved receiving core (Deuce Alexander, Johntay Cook, and Darrell Gill Jr. will be at Chambliss disposal.

This record could easily be broken this season, but it still requires a fully healthy, consistent year from Chambliss.

2. Single-Season Rushing Yards (1,567 yards) — 1,567 (Judkins, 2022)

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his breakout 2022 true freshman season, Quinshon Judkins set a school record while winning the SEC Freshman of the Year.

After breaking a different record in his breakout season for the Rebels, Kewan Lacy broke the touchdown record but couldn't reach the yardage mark. Lacy could very well threaten this record with a big season.

Despite the added backfield depth, Lacy is still the clear-cut lead back and won't be splitting touches. The new additions will keep Lacy fresher throughout the game, leading to more explosive plays after the defense is worn down.

This record cannot be broken as easily, but that doesn't mean that an explosive year from Lacy couldn't get it done.

3. Single-Season Total Rushing Touchdowns (24 TDs) — 24 (Lacy, 2025)

In his breakout and first season with Ole Miss, Lacy broke the long-standing record by a wide margin.

While this is his own mark, Lacy is more than capable of topping last season's production.

Different from last year, Lacy will start with a bigger role, full trust from the staff, and defenses still haven't grasped how explosive he is in the red zone. Coaching changes and roster additions will change Lacy's role, giving him more red-zone and short-yardage usage.

Lacy has proven he could do it once; why not again?

4. All-Time Career Rushing Touchdowns (37 TDs) — 41 (McAllister, 1997-2000)

Deuce McAllister's all-time career rushing touchdowns are one of the longest-standing records at the school.

Lacy broke the single-season total rushing touchdowns record in 2025 with 24; that only puts him 13 away.

While this record is more of a target than a dream, a consistent year from Lacy is still required to break it. This means staying healthy and showing up in big games for the Rebels, while likely nothing is guaranteed in college football.

Lacy has a chance to take down one of the longest-standing records in Ole Miss history, a mark that's survived a quarter-century of Rebel football.

5. Regular-Season Team Wins (11 wins) — 11 (2025 squad)

Ole Miss has never won 12 games during the regular season; last year's CFP team set the bar with 11.

While this isn't about one player, it's about the program coming together to push the threshold it's never reached.

Key returnees on defense such as Suntarine Perkins and Will Echoles will lead one of the SEC's best defenses; the offense looks more explosive than ever and is ranked preseason No. 3 in the SEC. The Rebels are on the right trajectory to be one of the SEC's finest, but to accomplish this, they'll have to be perfect.

A hard record to project clearly depending on health, schedules, and many variables, yet it holds the highest stakes if reached.

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