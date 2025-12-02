Todd McShay Believes Lane Kiffin Was Waiting for Alabama Job Before Leaving Ole Miss
The Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating College Football Playoff preparation despite the program remaining in headlines this week amid the departure of head coach Lane Kiffin.
No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is on the verge of clinching the first College Football Playoff berth in school history, but will make the run without Kiffin after making his move to Baton Rouge on Sunday.
Now, with Kiffin out of the picture, Ole Miss officials have elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding as the full-time head coach in Oxford where he will lead the Rebels in the postseason.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
With Kiffin's move official with the LSU Tigers, NFL analyst Todd McShay believes that he may have had different plans if the Alabama Crimson Tide job may have come open.
“The same people that told me Friday night that it’s done, that he’s got a place (in Baton Rouge) basically, and everyone in his circle knows that he’s going to LSU, the same people were telling me … it will not be official until after that Alabama game,” the football analyst said on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
“Because the job he wants more than any other job … I’ve known Lane for over 20 years, I’m buds with Lane, we communicate, but if you just watch, as much as he butted heads with Nick (Saban) at Alabama, he and Saban have a bond and a mutual respect for one another, even though they drove each other crazy. That was the job he wanted.
“So there was still this one percent in him, and no one will ever admit it, and especially him … I truly believe there was a small percentage of Lane who was like, ‘I’m going to LSU, it’s done, but what happens if Auburn beats Alabama?’ Because that thing could fall apart in a hurry with Kalen DeBoer.”
Now, Kiffin has officially made his move as the new head coach in Baton Rouge after being formally introduced on Monday.
