The Decision Pete Golding Got Right That Helped Ole Miss Defeat LSU

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the LSU Tigers on Saturday night, but it wasn't a typical regular-season win. Heavy emotions fueled the anticipation for this game as Lane Kiffin returned to Oxford since his sudden departure from Ole Miss to LSU.

Rebels fans made their voices heard. Home-field advantage played a major role in the outcome, and Pete Golding notched another signature win in his short head-coaching career.

Golding made one decision that surprised many, but the message was louder than the result.

The 2-Point Conversion Call Was Huge

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss couldn't have started the game any better. They jumped out to a 24-7 lead, but the Tigers found their footing. They stormed back and tied the game at 24.

With 11:21 left in the fourth quarter, Trinidad Chambliss took the ball and methodically drove the field. On second down, Chambliss faked the handoff to JT Lindsey and ran into the end zone. Chambliss's incredibly deceptive fake put the Rebels back in front.

However, Golding's next decision paid off. Instead of kicking the extra point to go up seven, Ole Miss went for two points. It was a risky call because LSU could eventually take the lead. Golding's gamble led to Lindsey taking a direct snap and walking into the end zone.

Although the Tigers didn't score in the final stages of the game, Golding's decision to go for two was a bold statement. He knows Kiffin's coaching style. If the Tigers had scored, they might've gone for two to take the lead. Golding prepared for that moment all week.

“All week we were kind of prepping and practicing if we were in a situation kind of like tonight — if we scored, get the offense to stay on the field, go hard count and if they jump, we’ll see what kind of defense they’re in,” Chambliss said. “They jumped, and then we got closer and then they jumped again we got (even) closer. Then it was all about getting a good push up front from the o-line and then starting to get the running back downfield and making sure we get the two-point conversion. So no, I wasn’t surprised by that. We’ve been practicing that all week.”

Golding didn't play it safe. His decision was built on confidence in Chambliss and the offense. While the two-point conversion didn't change the outcome of the game, it sent a clear message to LSU's side that Golding was prepared and he knew the opposition well.

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