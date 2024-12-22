'The Deuce is Loose!' Wake Forest WR Commits to Ole Miss
Wake Forest won't be making the trip to Oxford in 2025 after canceling its home vs. home series earlier this season.
That doesn't mean a Demon Deacon won't be headed to Ole Miss.
Former Wake Forest star Deuce Alexander committed to the Rebels on Sunday following a visit to Oxford this weekend. Just like that, Ole Miss has reformed its receiver room before the start of offseason workouts.
“Time to go troll [with] @Lane_Kiffin,” Alexander II tweeted his confirmation Sunday.
The 6-0, 175-pound former three-star prospect from Douglas County (Ga.) enjoyed somewhat of a breakout season under Dave Clawson during the 2024 campaign. As a redshirt freshman, Alexander finished with 36 catches for 400 yards and two scores, averaging 11.1 yards per catch.
Against the Rebels in a 40-6 loss in Winston-Salem, Alexander collected four catches for 29 yards.
He'll have three years of eligibility remaining with the Rebels and should compete alongside fellow portal additions Caleb Odom (Alabama) and Dezhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State) for first-team reps opposite breakout sophomore Cayden Lee.
Ole Miss now has 16 transfer portal commits and is considered the No. 2 overall portal class by both On3 and 247Sports following the commitment of Alexander. He joins several breakout 2025 candidates, including defensive end Dashawn Womack (LSU), defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska), defensive back Sage Ryan (LSU), offensive tackle PJ Wilkins (Charlotte), tight end Luke Hasz (Arkansas), and RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri).
The Rebels close out the 2024 season against Duke in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.