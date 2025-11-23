The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs in Egg Bowl
In a matchup that always delivers, No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will hit the road to Starkville in Week 14 for a showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will be in the spotlight once again with Friday's matchup against the Bulldogs generating unprecedented buzz as the Rebels' shot-caller's future with the program is in limbo.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as serious threats to lure Kiffin out of Oxford where he will reveal a decision less than 24 hours after the Week 14 matchup.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Now, with kickoff less than one week away, the early betting lines have been revealed in what could potentially be Kiffin's final game at the helm of the program.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Davis Wade Stadium - Starkville (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
Mississippi State Bulldogs Record: 5-6 (1-6 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -7.5 (-115)
- Mississippi State: +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -320
- Mississippi State: +260
Total
- Over 63.5 (-110)
- Under 63.5 (-110)
Ole Miss is currently listed as 7.5-point favorites on the road against a struggling Mississippi State Bulldogs squad
The over/under for the matchup sits at 63.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs.
No. 5 Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Friday in the annual Egg Bowl showdown on ABC.
