The Early Prediction: Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 12 SEC Matchup
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a primetime SEC showdown against the Florida Gators.
After three consecutive wins over the Oklahoma Sooners, South Carolina Gamecocks, and The Citadel Bulldogs, Kiffin and Co. remain red-hot down the stretch of the 2025 season.
But a unique challenge is on the horizon with the Gators heading to Oxford.
“I think these guys are going to come out ready to play. You know, they beat us last year. They got great players," Kiffin said on Sunday.
"You’ve seen them pull off big games and go beat Texas and play other people really close like Georgia. They got great players and I think that second half (of the Kentucky game) is not going to be indicative at all of what we would see.”
Now, the early predictions are rolling in with the Ole Miss Rebels set to enter as significant favorites ahead of the Week 12 clash.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12cEdition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -14.5 (-102)
- Florida: +14.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -590
- Florida: +440
Total
- Over 54.5 (-115)
- Under 54.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 14.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 81.2 percent chance to walk out of Vaugh-Hemingway Stadium with a 9-1 record and make a statement in Oxford.
On the other side, the Florida Gators have a 18.9 percent chance to pull off the significant upset and spoil Ole Miss' chances at a College Football Playoff berth.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels enter Week 12 with an 86 percent chance to take home a win over an SEC foe.
On the other side, the Florida Gators will have a 14 percent chance to pull off the upset against No. 6 Ole Miss.
The SP+ computer model predicts a final score of 35-17 in favor of Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
