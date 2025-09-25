The Early Prediction: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers in Week 5 SEC Matchup
No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will gear up for an SEC matchup against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in Week 5 with the showdown stealing headlines all week.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will enter the matchup riding a four-game winning streak with the offense clicking on all cylinders out the gate after handling business to open the 2025 season.
For Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, the program is preparing for a unique challenge in Oxford with the Rebels presenting a tall talk on the road.
“Ole Miss is certainly a rivalry game playing for the Magnolia Bowl Trophy. I think everybody knows this is a game that goes way back, and certainly the last couple of years, it was decided on the last plays of the game.
"Ole Miss is an outstanding football team. Coach Lane does a great job, and they have an established winning culture, certainly an offense that has put up incredible numbers offensively."
Kelly dissected the Ole Miss playmakers with the Rebels flaunting an embarrassment of riches on both sides of the ball.
“Harrison [Wallace III], an outstanding wide receiver; they’ve got some veteran offensive linemen, and obviously efficient at what they do and how they do it. This is what they do, and it’s very similar week in and week out, the balance that they have in running and throwing the football.
"Defensively, Dottery at linebacker and Perkins at the edge. They’ve got an inside presence. They’ve got an outside presence, and they certainly have it at the linebacker who makes things happen for him.
"So, again, a great challenge for us, one that we’re looking forward to. We got to go on the road; anytime you go on the road in the SEC, it’s a great challenge.”
With game day inching closer, the early predictions are rolling in with the Rebels emerging as the favorites.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
The ESPN Football Power Index Pick: Ole Miss the Favorite
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will enter Saturday against the LSU Tigers with a 73.3 percent chance of taking home a victory.
The ESPN FPI favors the Rebels in this one with Kiffin and Co. looking to start the 2025 season off to a 5-0 start.
Josh Pate's Pick: Roll with the Rebels
“Give me Ole Miss to win, give me Ole Miss to cover,” he said. “There’s still some issues with this LSU team. They’ve been masked a little bit because they’ve won games, which is very good.
"I also fully believe in the theory that it’s possible for a team to have issues early in the year and get them worked out as the season goes on.
“Sometimes that happens like with Florida last year, but it was too late because they had already lost a bunch of games by the time they figured it out.
"If you can play defense like LSU has so far, maybe you don’t have to lose. Maybe you keep playing ugly and then you just end up winning.”
The SP+ Prediction: Rebels Have the Edge
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 64 percent chance of walking out of Vaught Hemingay Stadium with a victory over the LSU Tigers.
The expert computer model is giving Ole Miss the edge with a final score prediction of 29-23 in the Week 5 matchup.
Ole Miss and LSU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC with all eyes set to be on the Southeastern Conference showdown between a pair of unbeaten programs
