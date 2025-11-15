The Final Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 12 SEC Matchup
No. 7 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will host the Florida Gators on Saturday night in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a primetime Week 12 SEC showdown.
Lane Kiffn and Co. have been the talk of the town this week with the program stealing headlines, but with kickoff inching closer, it's all business for the Rebels.
"I think our guys are really excited about this matchup," Kiffin said this week on the SEC Teleconference. "They’ve put themselves in position to play for a lot, so we’ve got to get to 1-0 and then we have a bye.
"It’s kind of like a one-game season here — put everything into it, no matter what it takes, and get to 1-0. Rest up and worry about the games after that.
"This will be a challenging matchup. These guys, shoot, just two weeks ago were ahead of Georgia in the fourth quarter. Anytime you’ve got great defensive players — and they’ve played excellent defense for most of the season — and have a quarterback that’s extremely talented and a phenomenal running back, that’s a recipe to know that, hey, they can beat you at any time.
"We’re going to have to play really well to get ourselves to 1-0."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, the final betting lines have been revealed with the Rebels set to enter the clash as significant favorites.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-108)
- Florida: +11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -480
- Florida: +370
Total
- Over 54.5 (-110)
- Under 54.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
The line has seen significant movement this week with Ole Miss getting up to 16.5-point favorites at one point with the spread shifting to 11.5 points as kickoff arrives.
