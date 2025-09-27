The Final Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers in Saturday's SEC Matchup
No. 13 Ole Miss has opened the 2025 season shot out of a cannon after jumping out to a 4-0 start, but the competition-level will once again rise in Oxford with a Week 5 clash against No. 4 LSU.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will make their way to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a Top-15 Southeastern Conference matchup in the Magnolia State.
“LSU’s done a great job. They’ve always assembled great high school talent regardless. The last three coaches won national championships there," Kiffin said this week. "So, if you probably look back at, what, 20, 25 years of players coming out, you could argue they’ve had the most talent of anybody in the country.
"You see it all over the NFL now. You’ve always had that high school recipe of being LSU and being able to get top players in the country and keep your own home. Now you add portal into it, which they’ve embraced this off-season, done a great job at, highly invested into it and spent a lot of money, and it shows.”
With kickoff inching closer, Vegas has revealed the updated betting lines where the Rebels come in as the favorites. What are the final lines?
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-108)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- LSU: +100
- Ole Miss: -120
Total
- Over: 57.5 (-112)
- Under 57.5 (-108)
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the Week 5 clash as 1.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The SP+ Prediction: Rebels Win a Thriller
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 64 percent chance of walking out of Vaught Hemingay Stadium with a victory over the LSU Tigers.
The expert computer model is giving Ole Miss the edge with a final score prediction of 29-23 in the Week 5 matchup.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Challenge Ahead Against the Tigers
“Yeah, I think Brian said four of them went to the NFL. So, those guys did a great job protecting them a year ago. But you look at them again, they’re big and really good players,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said Monday.
“I mean, like I said, they’ve done a great job. I mean, we walk by the TV copy that plays out here and they show the offensive huddle, playing Florida. And it looks like an NFL huddle of guys. And so they’ve done a really good job. And very typical of LSU teams.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
No. 1 Running Back in America Set to Visit Ole Miss Football for LSU Tigers Matchup
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.