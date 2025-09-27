The Final Injury Report: LSU Tigers Running Back Caden Durham Out for Ole Miss Clash
LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham has been ruled out for the program's Week 5 matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are set to kickoff against the Bayou Bengals for 2:45 p.m. CT with the program's opponent set to be without their starting running back.
On Monday, Brian Kelly provided a status update on Durham with LSU's star on track to take snaps in Week 5.
“West Weeks ran [Sunday]; I think we got him at 90%, so I would say that he is probable for this game. Trey’Dez [Green] will play. He was pretty good in pregame, and then we felt like we could hold him back for another week. Caden Durham will be a day-to-day situation," Kelly said on Monday
"[Durham] was better than we had first thought; doesn’t show these signs of a high ankle. He’s anxious to give it a shot and play, but we’ll monitor him throughout the week."
During Thursday's press conference, Kelly provided his final in-person update on Durham ahead of the matchup where he appeared on pace to play against No. 13 Ole Miss.
"Time. It’s really a matter of time, he’s been better each day but we’ve gotta take it right up to Saturday before we make a decision,” Kelly said. “He wants to play so we told him the only way this is gonna work is if we give you the whole week and right up to game time.”
Now, Durham has been ruled OUT for Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway where the Tigers will now fall back on Ju'Juan Johnson, Kaleb Jackson and Harlem Berry to carry the workload at running back.
"All three of them are a little bit different," Kelly said. "Ju’Juan gives us a guy who is dynamic, sees the field, can catch it. Harlem has home run ability in terms of hitting it.
"Then Kaleb has been really good. He had a solid week last week. Physicality, size, blocking, pass pro. If Caden can’t answer the bell, it’d be a combination of all three."
