Lane Kiffin Fires Back at Ole Miss Football By Bringing Unique Tradition to LSU

The Pete Golding era is off to a strong start in the Magnolia State with the Ole Miss Rebels navigating a chaotic offseason following the departure of Lane Kiffin.

Once Kiffin departed Oxford on Nov. 30, the decision sparked a new rivalry in the Southeastern Conference with the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers stealing headlines ever since.

But Kiffin is now taking traditions he created during his stint in Oxford with him to LSU with social media in a frenzy.

The new LSU head coach addressed the media on Wednesday - doing so with a basketball goal to his right - something we saw at Ole Miss. This was specifically on the sidelines during games for players to use as a prop when making a big-time play.

For Golding, he's looking to create a new feel at Ole Miss with Kiffin now out - not looking to bring back multiple traditions from the Kiffin era.

“I’m going to let those guys vote on it,” Golding said when asked about traditions when Kiffin was the head coach. “‘Hey, if you felt like it had an impact on the game, and it helped us win or lose, then let’s do it. If it’s something you felt didn’t have an impact on the game and doesn’t impact winning or losing and you don’t like it, then let’s not do it.'”

Golding also dove into other habits Kiffin and Co. did that he will not be partaking in.

"I'm not changing who I am," Golding stated. "I ain't changing what the hell I wear or going to yoga or playing pickleball. I ain't doing any of that sh-t. I am who I am.

"We're going to roll. We're going to do this thing the right way. I've done it a long time around a lot of good people, and we're going to give it our best shot and see what happens."

Now, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels this offseason ahead of what will be a critical season in 2026 as Golding looks to carry the momentum from 2025.

