Core Players Ole Miss Football Brought in From LSU Tigers Eye Immediate Impact

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels retooled the roster this offseason with a myriad of Southeastern Conference transfers joining the program via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Once the window opened for business on Jan. 2, Golding and Co. hit the ground running with the program eyeing multiple game-changing players from the free agent market.

From under-the-radar prospects to weapons with SEC experience, the Ole Miss coaching staff wasn't shy in their evaluation process, but there remained a primary focus on multiple players entering from th LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss inked a pair of youngsters from LSU via the Transfer Portal where the two will look to make an instant impact for the Rebels. Who's in?

No. 1: OL Carius Curne

Curne checks in as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. landing the former five-star prospect via the free agent market.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, Curne made the decision to explore other options with Ole Miss making a statement.

Former LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is now on staff in Oxford as the Ole Miss Rebels' running backs coach/associate head coach where the relationship boosted the program's chances significantly.

Now, he'll look to earn starting duties immediately.

Courtesy of JT Lindsey's Instagram.

No. 2: RB JT Lindsey

Lindsey signed with the Tigers as a Top-10 running back in America in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but off-field "issues" kept him away from the program for the 2025 season where he utilized a redshirt year.

A highly-touted recruit, Lindsey held a myriad of offers where his junior campaign on the prep scene put his name on the map.

Across the 2023 season, Lindsey ran for 1,729 yards and 26 touchdowns where he earned several offers from prominent programs, but his senior season was then one for the history books where he led his prep squad to an undefeated regular season with a 10-0 record.

Lindsey put up a dominant stat line after rushing for 2,476 yards on 324 carries with 33 touchdowns to go with it in 2024.

Now, with Ole Miss retooling the running back room behind Kewan Lacy, Lindsey will look to earn key backup reps behind the All-American.

