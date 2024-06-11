Kick Times, Windows Revealed For 2024 Ole Miss Football Schedule
The Ole Miss Rebels already knew some of their kickoff times for the 2024 season, but other times and "windows" for game times were announced on Tuesday.
Ole Miss football shared the times and television details on social media, and you can find the full list below.
Aug. 31 -- vs. Furman Paladins, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)
Sept. 7 -- vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, 3:15 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Sept. 14 -- at Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 5:30 p.m. CT (The CW)
Sept. 21 -- vs. Georgia Southern Eagles, 6:45 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Sept. 28 -- vs. Kentucky Wildcats, 11 a.m. CT (ABC or ESPN)
Oct. 5 -- at South Carolina Gamecocks, FLEX (Network TBA)
Oct. 12 -- at LSU Tigers, NIGHT (Network TBA)
Oct. 26 -- vs. Oklahoma Sooners, EARLY (Network TBA)
Nov. 2 -- at Arkansas Razorbacks, EARLY (Network TBA)
Nov. 9 -- vs. Georgia Bulldogs, FLEX (Network TBA)
Nov. 23 -- at Florida Gators, 11 a.m. CT (ABC or ESPN)
Nov. 29 -- vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs, 2:30 p.m. CT (ABC)
The "flex" slots can turn into an afternoon or a late kick, depending on the scheduling wishes of the carrying networks. "Early" is classified as an 11 a.m. to noon start time, "afternoon" is 2:30 to 3:30, and "night" is considered 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
As reported previously, Ole Miss' annual Egg Bowl matchup against Mississippi State has shifted from Thanksgiving Day to Black Friday. The other kick times that were known before Tuesday were the first three games of the year when the Rebels face Furman, Middle Tennessee and Wake Forest.
With this new release, Ole Miss now knows the kickoff times for its first five games of the season as well as the next-to-last contest against the Florida Gators, one that will come just six days before the season finale against the Bulldogs.