The Last Dance: Ole Miss Seniors Leave Legacy in Final Home Football Game
Ole Miss football played its final game of the regular season on Friday, beating arch-rival Mississippi State 26-14 in Oxford.
For many of the Rebels, it was their last ever home game.
Ole Miss has over 30 seniors who took in their final home action. While the season isn't over by any means, their time in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium has come to an end.
"It means a lot to go out with a home win like this" said quarterback Jaxson Dart in a postgame interview Friday. "Especially with the guys, a lot of whom I came in with."
"Happy for our seniors," head coach Lane Kiffin said. "That's 38 wins for the four-year guys, 44 for the five-year guys. I think they left a mark here."
Leave a mark they did. In Kiffin's first five years in Oxford, he has never finished below .500 on the season. Ole Miss has won at least eight games every year since 2021, with 10- and 11-win seasons in 2021 and 2023. The senior class was a major factor in that success.
There was a reminder of this class in the team meeting room inside the Manning Center. To Kiffin's right along the wall was a single strip of tape that was placed as a reminder to leave a legacy this season.
"Masking tape leaves behind, when you go to pull it off. It leaves a mark, it leaves a legacy," Kiffin said. "I really noticed that again this week, when I was talking about these seniors."
While the 2024 season has had its ups and downs, the legacy left behind by this senior group is undeniable with Jaxson Dart breaking the career passing yards record to numerous Rebels making the shortlist for national awards. The seniors can take pride that they made their mark on the football program.
Ole Miss has wrapped up the regular season and will await for College Football Playoff selection to see where they end up this postseason.