The Latest Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers in Top-15 SEC Matchup
No. 13 Ole Miss will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for the program's Week 5 SEC clash against Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers.
In a matchup that has been nothing short of thrilling across the last few years, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to get back in the win column after falling to the Bayou Bengals in 2024.
Heading into Saturday, all eyes will be on the Ole Miss offense with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in line to take on starting duties once again for the Rebels in his third consecutive game.
The Ferris State transfer was thrown in the mix against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 where he handled business in his first Division I start.
Chambliss has thrown for over 700 yards and four touchdowns across two starts - while totaling 195 yards and two scores on the ground.
The key statistic for the Division II All-American transfer - zero turnovers. Chambliss has played clean football and hasn’t turned the ball over while completing nearly 68 percent of his passes.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder is No. 1 in the SEC in yards per pass attempt (11.6) and No. 2 in passer rating where he's led the Rebels to back-to-back wins over Arkansas and Tulane.
Now, Chambliss is in line to earn the start on Saturday against Kelly and the No. 4 ranked LSU Tigers in Week 5 with the dual-threat signal-caller eyeing his third consecutive win.
With game day inching closer, Vegas has adjusted the betting lines once again with the Rebels set to enter the clash as the favorites.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-108)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- LSU: +105
- Ole Miss: -125
Total
- Over: 56.5 (-112)
- Under 56.5 (-108)
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the Week 5 clash as 1.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
No. 13 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday against No. 4 LSU with the stage set for a Top-15 matchup at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
No. 1 Running Back in America Set to Visit Ole Miss Football for LSU Tigers Matchup
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.