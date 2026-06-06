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The Most Important Game on the Ole Miss Schedule Might Surprise You

Getting through the SEC gauntlet is important, but the Ole Miss Rebels have a very important game to start the season.
Tyler Reed|
Oct 7, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot performs before the team faces off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 33-20. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot performs before the team faces off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 33-20. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

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Ole Miss Rebels

It's a big year for the Ole Miss football program. It's the beginning of a new era under first-year head coach Pete Golding.

Everyone knows the story of how the Rebels decided to go with Golding as the next leader of the program, so let's look ahead to the future.

The 2026 season is basically a weekly slugfest. The SEC slate is never easy, no matter who the team is. The Rebels will welcome former head coach Lane Kiffin back to Oxford in just the third game of the season. Of course, the Egg Bowl is a top game every season that will cap off the regular season.

Those two games, plus meetings with the Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators, mean the Rebels have little room for error. However, are those games the most important of the year? One could argue that the opening contest against the Louisville Cardinals may be the most important game on the schedule. Let's talk about the why.

Set The Tone

Trinidad Chamblis
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A nine-game SEC slate means that finding wins will be hard to come by. That means taking care of your non-conference opponents. For Ole Miss, they will start the season against the Louisville Cardinals. It is an SEC/ACC matchup, and one both sides want for their conference. Not to be cliché, this one could mean more for the Rebels.

The game against the Cardinals is so important because it will set the tone for Golding's first season leading the sidelines. If the Rebels win that game, there's a more than great chance they walk into that game against LSU 2-0 as they play Charlotte in their second game. They lose to Louisville, and then the worst happens when Kiffin comes to town, Golding is looking at a rough start to his first year in Oxford.

The Rebels' coaching staff and players can play down how important that game with the Tigers is going to be. Obviously, it's the most important game on the 2026 schedule. However, if the Rebels want to make that game even more special, they need to take care of business in the opening game of the season.

Louisville Cardinal
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot greets fans during the Card March before facing off against the James Madison Dukes at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

If you want to dissect every game this upcoming season, one could make a case that each game has its own importance. For me, the Rebels getting off on the right foot against Louisville can change the entire trajectory of this season.

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Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his role with Ole Miss on SI, Tyler also covers multiple SEC teams, the MLB, and pop culture for The Big Lead.

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