The Most Memorable Wins in Ole Miss Football History

The Rebels have certainly had their share of unforgettable Saturdays, including CFP games, record-breaking performances, and even storming the field.

Some wins matter because of the opponent, and others might matter because of the stage.

For Ole Miss, they have had lots of recent success over the past six years, but today, we are going to dive further down memory lane to the best wins Ole Miss fans have experienced over the years.

Saban and the Tide leave Oxford with a loss

Oct 4, 2014; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Senquez Golson (21) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard (88) to win the game during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels won 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Ole Miss’ 23-17 win over Alabama in 2014 is still one of the defining moments of the modern Rebel era. The Rebels were coming off a great win versus Memphis the week prior and were sitting at No. 11 in the country.

The Saban dynasty Crimson Tide were coming into Oxford, the No. 3 team in the nation. Finding themselves down 17-10 to start the fourth quarter, Bo Wallace found Vince Sanders and Jaylen Walton for touchdowns, putting the Rebs up 23-17.

With the game on the line, Alabama sent a pass deep to the Rebels' endzone, and it was intercepted by Senquez Golson, securing a victory against Alabama, something Ole Miss hadn't done since 2001.

That win did more than end a losing streak against Nick Saban’s Alabama machine. It made Ole Miss feel like a true SEC contender and helped launch one of the most exciting stretches the program had seen in decades.

1962 Walk of Champions Team

Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; The Walk of Champions in Grove prior to the game between the Mississippi Rebels and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Everyone who visits Oxford and Ole Miss gets an opportunity to walk through the Walk of Champions in the Grove. The 1962 Rebels team, led by Coach Johnny Vaught, is the reason the monument is there in the first place.

Ole Miss’ 13-6 win over Mississippi State in the 1962 Egg Bowl secured one of the greatest seasons in program history. The Rebels entered the game undefeated and ranked among the best teams in the country. Ole Miss trailed 6-3 in the fourth quarter before quarterback Glynn Griffing led the Rebels back, helping Johnny Vaught’s team survive its toughest test of the season. The win gave Ole Miss a perfect regular season and kept its national championship hopes alive.

That victory finished off an unbeaten regular season before the Rebels went on to defeat Arkansas in the Sugar Bowl. Ole Miss ended the year 10-0 and claimed a national championship, making the 1962 Egg Bowl one of the most important wins in school history.

Gator Fourth Down Stand

Sep 27, 2008; Gainesville FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Joe Haden (5) tackles Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dexter McCluster (22) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Rebels' 31-30 upset victory over Florida in 2008 remains one of the biggest road upsets in program history. The Gators were ranked No. 4 and had Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer, and a roster that eventually won the national championship. Ole Miss did not care in the slightest and put up 31 points on the road with help from Jevan Snead, who threw two touchdown passes, Dexter McCluster ran for a 40-yard touchdown, and the Rebels gave Florida problems all afternoon.

The game came down to one of the greatest defensive stops in Rebel history. Florida faced fourth-and-1 near the 40-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but Kentrell Lockett and the Rebels stuffed Tebow short of the marker to secure the upset. The loss led to Tebow’s famous "I Promise" speech.

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