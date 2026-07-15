The Ole Miss Offense Could Be Nearly Unstoppable Inside the 20

The Ole Miss offense was highly efficient in the red zone during the 2025 season, thanks in large part to playmakers like Kewan Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss. Although former head coach Lane Kiffin and former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. left Oxford for LSU, the Rebels are expected to remain one of the nation's most effective red-zone offenses in 2026.

The Rebels will face an additional SEC opponent in 2026 following the conference's move to a nine-game schedule, making Ole Miss' path to the College Football Playoff significantly more challenging than it was in 2025.

Led by new head coach Pete Golding, Ole Miss enters the 2026 season with high expectations after returning several key players and strengthening its defense through the transfer portal. The Rebels have generated plenty of optimism among both the program and its fan base as they look to compete for a College Football Playoff berth once again.

Tight Ends Look to Provide Red Zone Relief

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) catches a 2-point conversion against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tight end Caleb Odom looks to be a key part of the Ole Miss offense in 2026, as his six-foot-five frame will help generate potential contested catches in the red zone and provide quarterback Trinidad Chambliss with another reliable target.

Ole Miss is also set to return tight end Luke Hasz, who did not receive a lot of targets during the regular season but caught an important touchdown for the Rebels against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Expect Hasz to see an increase in targets with Dae'Quan Wright now in the NFL.

Having reliable tight ends has been one of the key staples of Ole Miss football, as the Rebels utilize tight ends effectively in both the run game and the passing game. With the talent returning at the position, Ole Miss will look to continue getting production from its tight ends in key situations throughout the 2026 season.

Great Rushing Attack Will Help Rebels in Red Zone

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Kewan Lacy set for a potential Heisman campaign in 2026 following a historic 2025 season in which he set the program record for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a player, Lacy will help Ole Miss tremendously in the red zone.

Trinidad Chambliss will also help the Ole Miss red zone rushing attack, as designed runs were often called his way in 2025. Chambliss scored eight rushing touchdowns during the season, with two coming in the Rebels' first-round playoff game against Tulane.

Expect Ole Miss to continue running for many touchdowns in 2026, as the Rebels often relied on the run game when in the red zone.

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