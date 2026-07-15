The Ole Miss MVP Candidate Nobody Is Talking About

Patrick Kutas is one of the Ole Miss Rebels’ most overlooked players, but national attention might be slowly gaining as he took home the fourth Team All-American on Athlon Sports' preseason list.

Thinking of Ole Miss’ roster and their success, attention immediately goes to Trinidad Chambliss for his success and his NCAA fight. Kewan Lacy is walking into the season as one of the top running backs in college football, taking home a First Team All-American honor for the preseason. Suntarine Perkins is one of the top defensive playmakers in all of college football.

One thing that has always stood out is that defense makes the strongest offense, so what about one of the strongest offensive linemen in the conference? Kutas is a right guard on Ole Miss’ offensive line. A senior from Memphis, Tennessee, is expected to be a stronghold for the Rebel offense.

The Key Kutas Holds

Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the SEC, football games are won in the trenches.

Ole Miss is full of impressive players, but nothing offensively can happen if the offensive line is struggling. Kutas is an anchor for the Rebels and is essential for protecting Chambliss and allowing running lanes for Lacy.

His accolades back Kutas’ talent. On top of his All-American spot, we see him earn Second Team All-SEC recognition, showing coaches and analysts recognize and respect the impact he makes, without the most notable name in the world.

What Kutas Can Bring to the Field

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas shake hands prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game, fans recognize the beautiful touchdown pass, the impressive runs, or the exhilarating tackle.

Sometimes it passes by that it took the offensive line to shut down an All-SEC edge rusher, or that the guard created an opportunity for the defense to get in.

Kutas is the Rebels’ most valuable player, but everyone else’s performance measures his success.

Ole Miss has the roster to compete for an SEC title, but the ability and strength of the offensive and defensive lines determine championships.

If Patrick Kutas stays healthy and leads the team on the offensive line, Chambliss can make plays, Lacy can dominate on the field, and the Rebels will have a chance to head back to the College Football Playoff.

He might never have been on the running list for Heisman, but at the end of the season, Kutas could become the MVP Rebel Nation knows he is.

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