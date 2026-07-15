The Ole Miss Veteran Who Will Make Trinidad Chambliss’ Job Much Easier

Whenever a quarterback becomes comfortable in their system, the limelight is bound to follow. Trinidad Chambliss goes into the 2026 season carrying a lot of expectations, having transferred to Ole Miss and winning his lawsuit for another season, but there is one individual whose contribution could prove decisive to his success, and yet he will not be throwing him the ball.

Returning center Brycen Sanders looks poised to emerge as one of the most important players for the Ole Miss offense. Despite all the attention that gets drawn to the skill positions, great offenses always have great centers, and Sanders is an asset that every quarterback desires in terms of stability.

As an individual who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 315 pounds, Sanders begins his third year in the program having gained CFP experience. After playing in all the games in the 2024 season, Sanders went on to become the starter for the Rebels at center in 2025, making his first career start in a game against Georgia State. Sanders played 70-80+ offensive plays per game and called out protection schemes.

That experience matters even more with Chambliss under center

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates his touchdown during the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chambliss had an outstanding season in 2025, in which he had completion percentage of 66.1% while throwing for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns against only three interceptions. Chambliss did an excellent job of protecting the football; however, he needs to do his best to keep the pocket clean. In 2026, he looks to be one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy.

The job description of Sanders goes far beyond snapping the ball. He is a center and, as such, identifies defenses for his team, relays messages of blitz pick-ups, and makes sure that all his teammates on the offensive line are on the same page before the snap. This enables Chambliss to focus more on defense reads than on protection schemes.

The stats don't lie about how well the offense played at Ole Miss with the seasoned play from their line. The team had an average of 36.9 points, 489.7 yards of total offense, and 313.3 yards of passing offense per game.

The team had a total offense of 7,345 yards along with a third-down conversion rate of over 43%. Kewan Lacy rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns behind this offensive line, setting the school record in touchdowns, just five behind Derrick Henry's SEC record.

Sanders also provides some form of consistency for a group that will be required to guard one of the SEC’s most talented quarterbacks. There is no such thing as chemistry being built quickly on the offensive line, and having an experienced center who understands what Lane Kiffin is looking for is a big plus for Ole Miss.

If the ceiling for Ole Miss' offense is reached in 2026, you can be sure that the reason behind it won't be anything flashy or anything like a highlight throw or catch. Instead, it might just be because the experienced center made the right decision to protect his quarterback by getting the job done in the trenches.

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