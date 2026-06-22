The One Position That Could Make or Break Ole Miss' Season

The wide receiver room for the 2026 Ole Miss Rebels could very well make or break their season. The entire wideout room faces an identity shift under new offensive coordinator John David Baker.

Head Coach Pete Golding is now tasked with building the chemistry between this new group and star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Can this new group of pass catchers replicate the same level of raw explosiveness as the last?

The Production Void

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Rebels were the nation's No. 3 passing offense and averaged 313.3 yards per game. However, almost all of that explosiveness has left Ole Miss.

Harrison Wallace III led the team in receptions (61) and receiving yards (934). Ole Miss's top target was out of eligibility and entered the 2026 NFL Draft. While he went undrafted, Wallace signed with the Cardinals as a UDFA and is currently fighting for a roster spot.

De'Zhaun Stribling was the No. 2 option in 2025, being second in receptions (55) and receiving yards (811). The physical pass catcher ran out of eligibility and entered the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was selected 33rd overall by the San Francisco 49ers.

Cayden Lee was a reliable third option for the Rebels in 2025, tied for third in receptions (44) and fourth in receiving yards (635). After former starting Rebels QB Austin Simmons announced his transfer to Missouri, Lee followed shortly and will be a quality pass catcher for the Tigers.

The Veteran Anchor

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) attempts to make a catch defended by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) in the first quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Deuce Alexander is the only returning starter in this receiver room who caught more than 20 passes last season. Alexander was tied for third in receptions (44) and was third in receiving yards (684).

Deuce will have a lot on his plate this upcoming season, having to take over as a team's No. 1 option for the first time in his collegiate career. However, he's widely projected as a top-10 receiver in the SEC.

Assuming Alexander and Trinidad Chambliss are able to grow their chemistry over the offseason, Alexander could be the veteran presence this room needs to grow and replicate 2025's explosiveness.

The Rebuild

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Johntay Cook (2) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Johntay Cook brings experience and speed to a room that desperately needs it. Cook played for the Texas Longhorns for two seasons before transferring to Syracuse last offseason. He led the Orange in receptions (45) and receiving yards (549), being the team's No. 1 option. Cook will be a quality receiver in the slot alongside Deuce Alexander.

Darrell Gill Jr. is exactly what Ole Miss needs: explosiveness and reliable hands. Gill Jr. has spent the last three seasons playing for the Syracuse Orange, being an explosive target the past two years. Last season, he was third in receptions (32) and second in receiving yards (506) for Syracuse. Gill Jr. is expected to push for a starting spot this upcoming season.

Caleb Cunningham was a consensus five star and the highest-ranked prospect in Mississippi back in 2025. While his true freshman year was plagued with undisclosed injuries, analysts and the coaching staff cannot stop praising the young wideout. Defensive coordinators within the program have mentioned his ability to stress the secondary even while working on the scout team.

Cunningham is expected to break out this season and fight for a starting spot.

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