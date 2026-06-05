Transfer Spotlight: Johntay Cook Brings Elite Talent to Oxford

Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander will undoubtedly be the star wide receiver heading into the 2026 season.

Alexander is coming off a breakout season in which he recorded 44 receptions for 684 yards and two touchdowns.

Deuce Alexander will lead a new wide receiver transfer haul that includes Horatio Fields from Auburn, Darrell Gill Jr. from Syracuse, and Cameron Miller from Kentucky.

The wide receiver room is ready to shine once again for Ole Miss, with a new offensive coordinator and several fresh faces at wide receiver for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as the Rebels look to build on their success from the 2025 season.

Johntay Cook Looks to Revive His Career in Oxford

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Johntay Cook (2) makes a catch against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Johntay Cook, a consensus top-50 national recruit and five-star prospect, committed to the Texas Longhorns in 2022 over programs like Michigan and Ole Miss.

Cook appeared in 14 games during his freshman season in 2023 with the Longhorns, recording eight receptions for 136 yards.

In 2024, after limited action where he recorded eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns, along with injury and off-field issues, Cook and the Longhorns mutually decided to part ways.

Cook then committed to the University of Washington before parting ways with the Huskies less than a month later. He ultimately ended up at Syracuse, where he played his best football.

In 2025 with Syracuse, Cook recorded 45 receptions for 549 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded six receptions for 113 yards against a solid Clemson secondary.

Cook looks to have another career year, as he will be playing with the best quarterback he has played with so far, while also being in a receiver-friendly offense.

Why Johntay Cook Fits Seamlessly Into Ole Miss’ Scheme

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Johntay Cook (2) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cook will be great for the Rebels for many reasons, but his main trait that stands out is his ability to catch over the middle.

The Rebels in 2025 often used the middle of the field between the seams to open up a lot of deep-ball opportunities for Chambliss and the Rebels.

His route running on underneath routes is very sharp, as he excels in slants, quick outs, and digs, as well as many of the route-running patterns that Ole Miss often relies on.

With the absence of the 2025 Rebels receiving core, which had four of its top six players graduate or transfer away, Cook can step up and be a reliable target for a Rebels team that is looking to continue its success.

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