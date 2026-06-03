Transfer Spotlight: Darrell Gill Jr. Poised for Major Impact in Oxford

During Ole Miss' 2025 season, multiple wide receivers played a major role in the team's success and were key contributors to quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' standout campaign.

Ole Miss enters the 2026 season with an almost entirely new wide receiver corps. With the departures of Cayden Lee to Missouri, Harrison Wallace to the NFL, and De'Zhaun Stribling to the NFL, it is clear the Rebels are losing a significant amount of production from their historic 2025 season.

Pete Golding and the staff did a great job bringing in new talent for Chambliss in 2026, adding wide receivers like Horatio Fields from Auburn, Johntay Cook from Texas, and Cameron Miller from Kentucky.

Instant Impact Expected from Darrell Gill Jr.

Sep 12, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. (15) tries to break free from Colgate Raiders defensive back Tymir Wynn (6) after a catch in the second quarter quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Darrell Gill Jr. will have an instant impact for the Rebels in what will be an important 2026 season.

Gill stands at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds and will enter the season as a senior for Ole Miss. Gill had a solid season at Syracuse, scoring five touchdowns while adding over 500 receiving yards and a rushing touchdown during the 2025 season.

His standout game came against seventh-ranked Georgia Tech, where he recorded five receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown in a crushing 41-16 loss.

Against the Colgate Raiders, Gill shone once again, putting up big numbers with six receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Gill showed big-play potential, as he had a long reception of 40-plus yards twice during his two seasons against the UConn Huskies and the Colgate Raiders.

Why Darrell Gill Jr. Fits the Rebels’ Offensive Scheme

Dec 27, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. (82) catches the ball against Washington State Cougars defensive back Jamorri Colson (29) during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Gill Jr.’s starting quarterback at Syracuse, Steve Angeli, tore his Achilles vs. Clemson, causing Gill’s stats to fluctuate throughout his 2025 season.

With the wide receiver one in 2026 likely to be star wide receiver Deuce Alexander, who came off his best season in 2025, Gill will likely see fewer double teams than he saw at Syracuse.

Gill Jr. is excellent in the short game, something that Ole Miss has used plenty of to open up the deep passing game later in games. Gill is excellent at running slants and hitches, something Cayden Lee was very good at with the Rebels in 2025.

The six-foot-three wide receiver has excellent hands, as he did not drop many passes with the Syracuse Orange during his two seasons of playing time there. He also averaged 15 yards per catch during his time at Syracuse.

Trinidad Chambliss got another great wide receiver to help replicate his impressive 2025 season.

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