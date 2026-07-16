The One Thing Ole Miss Must Maintain to Stay in the SEC Race

In the blink of an eye, the Ole Miss Rebels' football season will be here. But before things get kicked off, the Rebels are heading to Tampa, Florida.

Next week, head coach Pete Golding, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy, and defensive tackle Will Echoles will be answering questions at SEC Media Days.

Many are expecting great things from the program again this season. But in order for Golding to get back to the College Football Playoff in his first full season, the team will need to maintain one area of the game in 2026.

Take Care Of The Engine

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The strength of this Rebels team will once again be their high-powered offense. Chambliss and Lacy should be coming into this season as candidates for the Heisman Trophy.

What does that mean? It means that Golding and offensive coordinator John David Baker need to continue leaning on this offense.

The reason the Rebels danced their way to the College Football Playoff semifinals last season was because of the play of their offense.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Rebels were the second-best in the country in offensive yards per game at 489 yards. The nucleus of that explosive offense is still in Oxford.

Chambliss wasn't even the starting quarterback for the Rebels to begin the season, and he nearly finished the year with 4,000 yards passing. Now, with the chance to put a full season under his belt, there's no reason that the Rebels' quarterback can't have an even bigger year, numbers-wise.

As for Lacy, the now junior running back had a breakout season for the Rebels in his sophomore campaign.

Lacy led the SEC in 2025 in rushing attempts with an astounding 306 attempts. The Rebels' running back star also led the conference in rushing touchdowns with 24.

Sep 6, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace (90) reaches for Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) while tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) attempts to block during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To stay elite in 2026, the Rebels need to continue rolling with their top unit. Sure, Coach Golding also needs his defense to take the next step, but without this high-powered offense, the Rebels may not even be in the national conversation.

It's the obvious choice, but if the Rebels can maintain their elite-level offense this season, it could be another special season for this offense. The best news for fans is that, barring injury, there should be nothing that slows this unit down.

It's okay to have CFP dreams in July!

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