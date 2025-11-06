The Practice Report: Ole Miss Football vs. The Citadel Bulldogs in Week 11 Matchup
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 6 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC), coming off a key SEC win against South Carolina, heads into a matchup with The Citadel (4-5) in just the second meeting between the programs.
Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media earlier this week to preview the noon kickoff in Oxford. Andrew Jones, Wydett Williams Jr. and Dae'Quan Wright also spoke with the media in this week's practice report.
One Step Closer
The Rebels defeated the South Carolina this past Saturday, 30-14. It was a strong team performance against a talented South Carolina squad, highlighted by a solid showing from the offensive line, which allowed no sacks for the fourth time this season.
Kiffin praised the offensive line, particularly Offensive Lineman of the Week Jayden Williams, for his performance against South Carolina star DE Dylan Stewart.
"They played really well, especially Jayden (Williams), who had a big challenge and answered the call against one of the premier players in the country," Kiffin said.
Likewise, the defense delivered an impressive performance, sacking QB LaNorris Sellers six times, tied for their most in a game this season. The Rebels defense also secured two interceptions, the first time Sellers has thrown multiple picks in his career.
"The coaches put a great gameplan in front of us and throughout the week we made sure we all were on the same page and we executed well for most of the game," Jones said.
Getting Better
With two huge SEC games on the horizon and potential postseason opportunities ahead, Ole Miss will use this week to sharpen details and continue its growth.
"We got a big challenge issued this morning to get better this week," Kiffin said. "I think we've gotten better in some areas the past couple weeks. We also have a lot to work on."
The defense in particular has taken strides over the last two games. After an uneven performance at Georgia, the unit has bounced back by forcing turnovers in back-to-back contests and recording three or more sacks in both outings.
Transfer safety Wydett Williams Jr. sealed last weekend's game with a late fourth quarter interception.
"We want to continue to play better each and every game by playing for the guys next to us and becoming even more united as one," Williams said.
With continued focus and growth, the Rebels aim to sharpen their edge heading into the most critical stretch of the season.
The Citadel Challenge
The Citadel, of the Southern Conference, comes into Oxford with a 3-5 record despite an interesting system that forces defenses to be physical.
Under third year head coach Maurice Drayton, the Bulldogs employ an unorthodox scheme where both of the quarterbacks are featured.
The Citadel is coming off a thrilling win against their rivals, the Virginia Military Institute, in which they scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 35-24 victory.
"These guys (The Citadel) are a very disciplined team," Kiffin said. "They force you to be accountable on defense by running a system we aren't used to seeing."
This marks just the second meeting between the programs, with the Rebels winning 27-7 in the 2005 matchup in Oxford.
On the day of the first College Football Playoff Rankings release, Wright emphasized the Rebels' focus on the task at hand.
"We aren't focused on that," Wright said. "No matter what comes out today, it doesn't matter until the end. We just have to take care of business."
With playoff implications looming, Ole Miss remains committed to controlling what it can and going 1-0 each week.
