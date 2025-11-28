The Preview: Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 14 Showdown
STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 6 Ole Miss will head to Starkville, Mississippi, Friday to face square off with Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl, presented by Facebook. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State
Date: Friday, Nov. 28, 2025
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Location: Starkville, Miss.
Site: Davis Wade Stadium
Tickets: OleMissTix.com
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
The Egg Bowl
This game will be the 122nd meeting of one of the nation's most-played rivalries. On the field, Ole Miss holds a 66-49-6 advantage dating back to 1901, including a 24-15-3 mark in Starkville. This game will be the 98th "Battle of the Golden Egg," as the two schools started playing for the trophy in 1927. The Rebels hold a 60-30-5 advantage in the "Egg Bowl."
Rapid Offenses
Ole Miss and Mississippi State both prefer to play at a fast tempo. Ole Miss ranks third in the SEC in offensive pace at 23.7 seconds per play, while Mississippi State ranks second at 23.0. With both teams pushing the tempo, this game could move quickly from start to finish.
Nail-Biters
The Egg Bowl has consistently been a tight game. Both teams and their hometowns spend the entire week preparing for the rivalry. With such high intensity surrounding the game, the average margin of victory is just 7 points, with a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 12. In other words, this matchup almost always comes down to the final minutes.
Lacy's Impact
Kewan Lacy has been a force for the Rebels this season. He has already set two school records in his first year at Ole Miss, and for the first time in program history, a Rebel has been named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award. Lacy is also tied for the FBS lead with 19 rushing touchdowns in a single season.
11-win Quest
Ole Miss has the chance to add another milestone to this season. A win in Starkville on Friday would secure the first 11-win regular season in Rebels football history. It would also mark just the second 11-win season overall, with the first coming after their postseason bowl victory in 2023.
