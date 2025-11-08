The Preview: Ole Miss Football vs. The Citadel Bulldogs in a Week 11 Showdown
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 6 Ole Miss will host The Citadel at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at noon CT. This will be the Rebels' last non-conference game of the season.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. The Citadel
Date: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
Time: Noon CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: ESPN+
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
Gameday Program: OleMissSports.com
Brief History
This will be only the second meeting ever between Ole Miss and The Citadel. The Rebels lead the series 1-0, having defeated The Citadel 27-7 during the 2005 season. That game was also played at Ole Miss, where The Citadel kept it close through the first half before the Rebels pulled away.
Built to Protect
Once again, the Rebels' offensive line continues to impress this season. They have allowed only two sacks in conference play, one to Arkansas and another to No. 12 Oklahoma. The unit currently ranks second in the SEC, continuing to showcase its impressive skill and consistency.
Perkins Power
Junior linebacker Suntarine Perkins recorded his first sack of the season against South Carolina last weekend, moving him into the top-10 all time at Ole Miss with 15.5 career sacks. Perkins had his most productive season as a sophomore, when he recorded 10.5 sacks. He is now just half a sack away from tying former teammate Jared Ivey.
Against the Top
Outside of the top 10, Ole Miss is one of three teams that remain undefeated against opponents outside of the top 10. Oregon and Georgia are the other two. The Rebels' lone loss came against then No. 7 Georgia. This season, Ole Miss has defeated multiple ranked opponents, including then No. 4 LSU and No. 11 Oklahoma.
Non-Conference Dominance
This will be the Rebels' final non-conference game of the regular season. Ole Miss holds a 73-17 all-time record against non-conference opponents. Under head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels are 22-2 in non-conference play and have never lost a non-conference game in the regular season. Ole Miss has dropped only one home non-conference matchup in the past 23 years; a loss to Cal in 2019.
