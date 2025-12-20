The Preview: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in College Football Playoff
In this story:
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels are set for a College Football Playoff First Round game inside Vaught-Hemingway as they welcome Tulane to Oxford. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT when No. 6 Ole Miss football hosts No. 11 Tulane.
For previews of the on-field matchup between the Rebels and Green Wave, check out our first look and practice report from the week. Scroll on for everything you need to know before you head to Oxford and The Grove this weekend.
For full stadium policies visit OleMissGameday.com. To see what's new at The Vaught and in The Grove this season, take a look at our 2025 Gameday enhancements.
Tickets
Tickets are sold out. Head to Seat Geek now to secure your seats!
Tap-and-Go Ticketing
Starting this season, all mobile tickets will use NFC-enabled technology. NFC tickets use "Tap and Go" for entry into athletic venues. Fans can simply add their ticket to their wallet to use on gameday and are strongly encouraged to add them in advance of arriving on campus.
Gameday Schedule
Parking Operations Begin – 7 a.m.
Reserved North Plaza Tailgate Opens – 7 a.m.
Sports Zone Saturday Show Live from the North Plaza – 11 a.m.
Coca-Cola FanFest Opens – 11:30 a.m.
Walk of Champions presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers – 12:30 p.m.
Pre-Game Radio Show presented by Guaranty Bank – 12:30 p.m.
Gates Open – 12:30 p.m.
Pride of the South Grove Show – 1:15 p.m.
Pride of the South Pregame Show – 2:11 p.m.
National Anthem & Flyover – 2:17 p.m.
Hotty Toddy – 2:27 p.m.
Lock the Vaught – 2:28 p.m.
Kickoff – 2:30 p.m.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Tulane
Date: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Tickets: SOLD OUT!
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
What to Wear: Stripe the Vaught
TV: TNT
Live Stats: Click Here
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
Gameday Program:OleMissSports.com
New Friday Grove Setup Schedule
2-3 p.m. - Registered student organizations and university departments set up
3-4:30 p.m. - Vendors set up their customers' tents
5:30 p.m. - Grove closes
6 p.m. - Grove opens for general public
