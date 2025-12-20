The Preview: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in College Football Playoff

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels are set for a College Football Playoff First Round game inside Vaught-Hemingway as they welcome Tulane to Oxford. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT when No. 6 Ole Miss football hosts No. 11 Tulane.

For previews of the on-field matchup between the Rebels and Green Wave, check out our first look and practice report from the week. Scroll on for everything you need to know before you head to Oxford and The Grove this weekend.

For full stadium policies visit OleMissGameday.com. To see what's new at The Vaught and in The Grove this season, take a look at our 2025 Gameday enhancements.

Tickets

Tickets are sold out. Head to Seat Geek now to secure your seats!

Tap-and-Go Ticketing

Starting this season, all mobile tickets will use NFC-enabled technology. NFC tickets use "Tap and Go" for entry into athletic venues. Fans can simply add their ticket to their wallet to use on gameday and are strongly encouraged to add them in advance of arriving on campus.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Gameday Schedule

Parking Operations Begin – 7 a.m.

Reserved North Plaza Tailgate Opens – 7 a.m.

Sports Zone Saturday Show Live from the North Plaza – 11 a.m.

Coca-Cola FanFest Opens – 11:30 a.m.

Walk of Champions presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers – 12:30 p.m.

Pre-Game Radio Show presented by Guaranty Bank – 12:30 p.m.

Gates Open – 12:30 p.m.

Pride of the South Grove Show – 1:15 p.m.

Pride of the South Pregame Show – 2:11 p.m.

National Anthem & Flyover – 2:17 p.m.

Hotty Toddy – 2:27 p.m.

Lock the Vaught – 2:28 p.m.

Kickoff – 2:30 p.m.

How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Tulane

Date: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Tickets: SOLD OUT!

Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com

What to Wear: Stripe the Vaught

TV: TNT

Live Stats: Click Here

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Live Audio: OleMissSports.com

Gameday Program:OleMissSports.com

Courtesy of Randall Joyner's Instagram.

New Friday Grove Setup Schedule

2-3 p.m. - Registered student organizations and university departments set up

3-4:30 p.m. - Vendors set up their customers' tents

5:30 p.m. - Grove closes

6 p.m. - Grove opens for general public

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: