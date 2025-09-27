The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels Football vs. LSU Tigers in Massive Week 5 Matchup
OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 11 Ole Miss football team hosts LSU for what could be its toughest conference test this season.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. LSU
Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
Toughest Test Yet
LSU has shut down every offense it has played this year. The Tigers rank in the top 20 nationally in multiple defensive categories, including total defense, scoring defense and interceptions.
No opponent has scored more than 10 points against the Tigers' defense this season. Ole Miss' high-powered offense will face a true test.
Safe Haven
Lane Kiffin has made Vaught-Hemingway Stadium a fortress for the Rebels since his arrival. Ole Miss is 30-3 in its last 33 home games and 30-6 at home under Kiffin since 2020.
This also includes a 14-game home winning streak that spanned from Nov. 14, 2020, to Oct. 15, 2022. This was one of the longest home winning streaks in the nation before it got snapped.
Carneiro Kicks
Lucas Carneiro has lived up to expectations as a talented kicker. The Lou Groza Award watch list member is one of only six active FBS kickers to have never missed with at least 100 attempts.
One of the things that truly sets Carneiro apart is his range. He holds a career mark of 9-of-10 from 40-49 yards and 7-of-8 from 50 yards out.
He now ranks sixth in Ole Miss history for longest field goal, having tied his career long of 54 yards against Tulane this past weekend. Carneiro is yet another weapon in this Ole Miss arsenal.
Ranked Rivals
Besides Mississippi State, LSU is Ole Miss's most frequently played opponent. With this being the 114th meeting, the rivalry dates to 1894.
Since the creation of the Magnolia Bowl in 2008, LSU leads the series 11-5. This matchup marks the 13th ranked meeting between the two teams, with LSU leading 8-4. The highest ranking in series history came in 2019, when LSU was ranked No. 1.
Ole Miss has defeated LSU three times when the Tigers were ranked No. 5 or higher. The Rebels look to add a fourth top 5 victory over the Tigers this weekend.
Final-Play Finales
Each of the last two games between the Rebels and the Tigers have been decided on the final play. Ole Miss's 2023 win in Oxford came down to the wire, as Daijahn Anthony broke up a pass in the endzone as time expired, sealing a 55-49 victory.
Last year in Baton Rouge, LSU won in overtime thanks to Kyren Lacys' game-ending touchdown reception, finishing 29-26. This year's matchup could very well follow the storyline of the past two thrillers.
