The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels Football vs. Washington State Cougars in Week 7
OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 4 Ole Miss football team will face Pac-12 opponent Washington State for the first time in school history at 11:45 a.m. CT on Saturday.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Washington State
Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Tickets:OleMissTix.com
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
What to Wear:Navy
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
Chasing 50
With a win on Saturday, Lane Kiffin (49-18) will reach his 50th victory with the Rebels, becoming the fastest coach in Ole Miss history to achieve this milestone. In the program's history, only John Vaught (190) and Billy Brewer (67) have reached 50 wins. Kiffin was also the fastest to 40 wins.
Homecoming History
This will be the Rebels' 98th Homecoming game, having won 24 of their last 28 on the field. It will also mark their first non-conference Homecoming matchup since 2018, when they faced ULM.
Cougars in Oxford
This will be the Washington State Cougars' first visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Among past and current Pac-12 schools, Ole Miss had only previously faced Cal in a home-and-home across 2017 and 2019.
Lane Kiffin has coached against Washington State before during his time at USC, holding a 1-1 record against the Cougars.
Poll Climb
Ole Miss rose from No. 13 to No. 4 after its Sept. 27 victory over No. 4 LSU, and has held at No. 4 in the latest AP poll this week.
The last time the AP poll saw a jump of at least nine spots by any team nationally was in 2015, when the Rebels climbed from No. 15 to No. 3 after defeating No. 2 Alabama.
Elite Company
Current Rebels quarterback Trindad Chambliss is leading the SEC in both yards per completion (15.9) and yards per attempt (10.2).
He also leads the nation with a 90.3 offensive rating when under pressure (per PFF). When including his time at Division II Ferris State, Chambliss is one of only four active SEC quarterbacks with at least 4,000 career passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards across all levels of college football.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
Ole Miss Football Commit, Ex-Michigan Wolverines Pledge Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.