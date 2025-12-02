Urban Meyer Reacts to Lane Kiffin's Move from Ole Miss to LSU, How It Played Out
In a move that has stolen the college football world's attention, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for the head coaching job at LSU, he revealed on Sunday.
No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) has punched a ticket to the College Football Playoff after taking down Mississippi State in Week 14, but Kiffin will not be on the sidelines coaching the program after departing Oxford.
As it stands, Ole Miss is expected to host the first round of the College Football Playoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium where Kiffin's replacement, head coach Pete Golding, will call the shots.
“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.
"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.
“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”
Now, Urban Meyer has chimed in on the move and how it played out for Kiffin and Co. after his exit.
Urban Meyer's Take: Kiffin's Ole Niss Exit
“It’s unprecedented,” Urban Meyer said. “I actually was texting back and forth with Lane. They let me when I left Utah and went to Florida, they let me come back and coach in the BCS bowl game. First time a non-BCS school made it.
"I met with the players, they were good enough to say come on back. This is a whole different animal. He’s going to an in-conference rival, and he’s walked out on players that gave him everything they got. So, I’m torn.
“I was saying he was gonna stay for that reason,” Meyer added. “That you can’t — Lane Kiffin’s not gonna make a decision for money. I don’t know him that well, but I know him well enough.
"He’s more competitive than he is worried about money. In his heart, he must think it’s going to be an easier path or a better path to win a national title. That’s the only thing I can think of to be able to walk away.
“I don’t think he even met with the players. I heard the AD won’t let him. They just had the best season in the history of Ole Miss. That team is prepared to go make a run deep into the Playoff, and he’s gone. When I saw that happen, my heart hurt for those players,” Meyer continued. “And a bunch of coaches got on that plane.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam
Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.