The Scouting Report: Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) travels south this week as the Rebels will take on their in-state rival the Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium on Friday. Kick is slated for 11 a.m. and will be televised on ABC.
Friday's matchup will be the 122nd all-time meeting between the two programs and the 98th playing of the annual Egg Bowl, as both teams started playing for the trophy in 1927.
The Rebels lead the all-time series versus the Bulldogs 66-49-6 on the field and lead the Egg Bowl series 60-30-5 respectively.
Ole Miss enters the regular season finale looking to cap off their best regular season in school history and further submit their spot in the College Football Playoff.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State
Date: Friday, Nov. 28, 2025
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Location: Starkville, Miss.
Site: Davis Wade Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
Bulldogs Scouting Report
Mississippi State enters the season finale with a record of 5-6 and 1-6 in SEC play. Half the Bulldogs' losses have come in the fashion of one score games.
Mississippi State' s season has been highlighted by their non-conference win during versus No. 15 Arizona State. Since the victory, the Bulldogs' have struggled to find any sort of momentum since entering conference play, with their last win coming on Nov. 1 over Arkansas.
Offensively, the Bulldogs rank No. 9 in the SEC averaging 394.2 yards per game.
Defensively, Mississippi State ranks second-to-last in the SEC giving up an average of 393.2 yards per contest.
On the flip side, the Bulldogs' rank No. 3 in the conference in turnovers gained with 17 on the season, 12 of those being interceptions ranking No. 1 in the SEC.
Three Players to Watch: Ole Miss
Wydett Williams III – In the last time out for the Rebels, Williams recorded a season-high eight tackles vs. Florida in the win. The senior defensive back also snagged his third interception on the year, tying his career season-high total.
Kewan Lacy – Lacy scored three times in the Rebels last outing bringing his season total to 19 rushing touchdowns on the season. The sophomore running back is now the all-time leader in single-season rushing touchdowns in Ole Miss history, eclipsing Quinshon Judkins' previous record of 17 that has stood since 2022.
Trinidad Chambliss – Chambliss continues to lead the way for the Ole Miss offense passing for over 300 yards vs. Florida. It was the sixth time this season Chambliss has surpassed the 300-yard passing mark. The senior quarterback has now thrown for 2,657 passing yards on the season ranking him third in the SEC.
Three Players to Watch: Mississippi State
Blake Shapen – The senior quarterback will be playing his final home game in a Bulldogs' uniform this Friday. Shapen is averaging 221.2 passing yards per game. He shined in Mississippi State's week 9 matchup vs. Texas, passing for 381 yards and four touchdowns.
Brennan Thompson – Thompson is the glue guy for the Bulldogs' offensive attack. The senior wide receiver ranks second in the SEC with 868 yards on the season and averages 78.9 yards per game. He has recorded a total of six receiving touchdowns on the year, ranking fourth in the SEC.
Brylan Lanier – The senior defensive back has an eye for the football, ranking second in the SEC with three interceptions on the year. The Rebels' offense will need to be aware of where Lanier is on the field at all times in order to be successful offensively in this matchup.
