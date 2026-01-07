Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Hurricanes Availability Report Provides Kewan Lacy Update

No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1 SEC) will square off against Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium for a pivotal College Football Playoff semifinals showdown.

With a National Championship Game berth on the line, Pete Golding and Co. will look to win the program's third consecutive College Football Playoff game after taking down Tulane and Georgia to open the postseason.

“Yeah, I feel like Ole Miss buzz is high right now,” Oe Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said on Tuesday. “A lot of people are ecstatic and very excited for what’s next to come.

"Praying that I get my waiver and hopefully that gets approved and I really do think that it will get approved and the sky’s the limit.”

For Golding, the culture of the Ole Miss program remains upbeat amid a chaotic stretch for the program in Oxford - citing the togetherness of the team heading into the Fiesta Bowl.

“I like being around good people,” Golding said of the belief of the program. “We’ve got a locker room with a lot of good dudes. They just so happen to be tough, competitive and good football players on top of it.

“They know who to glorify and they know who they do it for. Everybody’s different on all that. If you were to walk into one of our optional chapel services, there ain’t many empty seats. They know what it’s about.”

Now, with game day inching closer, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy has been taken off of the Availability Report after being listed as probable on the initial report on Monday.

The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (8-1 SEC)

Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)

The Availability Report:

Ole Miss Rebels

OUT:

CB Cedrick Beavers

LB Raymond Collins

OL PJ Wilkins

OL John Wayne Oliver

QUESTIONABLE:

DL Kam Franklin

Miami Hurricanes

OUT:

LB Malik Bryant

WR Daylyn Upshaw

QUESTIONABLE:

DB Damari Brown

DL Cole McConathy II

DL Ahmad Moten Sr.

