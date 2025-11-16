The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
The Ole Miss Rebels handled business in a 34-24 victory over the Florida Gators on Saturday night to further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances.
Lane Kiffin and Co. moved to 10-1 on the season with one game remaining on the regular season schedule against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Nov. 28, but the program is soaking Saturday's win in.
“It’s really cool to see where our program is. Not just in (the Florida) matchup, but just in the SEC,” Kiffin said. “I told our guys this week. I’ve said it for two weeks, ‘As you get older everybody always says the good ol’ days.’
"And I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think we’re in the good ol’ days right now.' So I think for our fans, for our players it’s like this utopia of what’s going on. So, enjoy it because runs don’t happen very often.”
Ole Miss has made a statement this fall with the program taking America's attention as a true College Football Playoff contender.
Now, the Rebels have moved into the top-five of the AP Top-25 Poll after a Week 12 victory over the Gators.
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 13 Edition
- Ohio State (10-0)
- Indiana (11-0)
- Texas A&M (10-0)
- Georgia (10-1)
- Ole Miss (10-1)
- Texas Tech (10-1)
- Oregon (9-1 / tied with Texas Tech)
- Oklahoma (8-2)
- Notre Dame (8-2)
- Alabama (8-2)
- BYU (9-1)
- Vanderbilt (8-2)
- Utah (8-2)
- Miami (8-2)
- Georgia Tech (9-1)
- Southern California (8-2)
- Texas (7-3)
- Michigan (8-2)
- Virginia (9-2)
- Tennessee (7-3)
- James Madison (9-1)
- North Texas (9-1)
- Missouri (7-3)
- Tulane (8-2)
- Houston (8-2)
“Today was awesome and I don’t talk about that stuff,” Kiffin said when asked about the job rumors, yet again. “Really, to talk about it right now would be disrespectful to our players and how well they played today. We got a lot of things going here, doing really well and I love it here.”
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will return to action on Nov. 28 for a matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs following a Week 13 open date.
