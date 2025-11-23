The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Oregon Ducks Jump Ole Miss, Michigan Wolverines Cruise
The Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race with the program staying in the Top-10 of this week's AP Poll.
Lane Kiffin and Co. were idle in Week 13 with the program navigating an open date in Oxford, but the program continued sitting in headlines as the Rebels' shot-caller's future is in question.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators remain serious threats to sway Kiffin out of the Magnolia State as the pair of SEC programs swing for the fences.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Despite the buzz, the Ole Miss Rebels remain in position to clinch a berth in this year's College Football Playoff after landing in the AP Top-25 Poll.
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 14 Edition
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Texas Tech
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Vanderbilt
- Miami (Fla.)
- Utah
- Michigan
- Texas
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- USC
- James Madison
- North Texas
- Tulane
- Georgia Tech
- Pittsburgh
- SMU
The Lane Kiffin Decision Timeline:
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.