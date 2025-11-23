The Grove Report

The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Oregon Ducks Jump Ole Miss, Michigan Wolverines Cruise

The Rebels drop a spot in the latest AP Poll, remain in position to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Zack Nagy

In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race with the program staying in the Top-10 of this week's AP Poll.

Lane Kiffin and Co. were idle in Week 13 with the program navigating an open date in Oxford, but the program continued sitting in headlines as the Rebels' shot-caller's future is in question.

The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators remain serious threats to sway Kiffin out of the Magnolia State as the pair of SEC programs swing for the fences.

“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.

“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"

Despite the buzz, the Ole Miss Rebels remain in position to clinch a berth in this year's College Football Playoff after landing in the AP Top-25 Poll.

The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 14 Edition

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Oregon
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. BYU
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. Miami (Fla.)
  14. Utah
  15. Michigan
  16. Texas
  17. Virginia
  18. Tennessee
  19. USC
  20. James Madison
  21. North Texas
  22. Tulane
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. SMU
The Lane Kiffin Decision Timeline:

Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.

“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.

“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.

"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”

