The Worst-Case Scenario For the Ole Miss Rebels Next Season

It's not fair expectations for this Ole Miss Rebels football program, but this is a statement season for first-year head coach Pete Golding.

Golding was thrust into an impossible situation last season when former head coach Lane Kiffin headed to Baton Rouge for golden pastures, leaving the team without a head coach during the College Football Playoff. Golding did enough during the team's magical run to the CFP Semifinals.

Now, the keys to the ship are Golding's. Without being too negative, it is June after all. What happens if the emotional hire turns out to be the wrong hire? What is the worst-case scenario for the 2026 Rebels?

Offense Takes Step Back

Trinidad Chambliss signs a football for fans at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The hate for Kiffin was rightfully earned. Keeping that unit intact last season could have changed the entire dynamic in that playoff run. Trust was broken, but kids had to continue on with their goal of becoming national champions. While the hate should exist, everyone can admit that Kiffin's offensive mind had this program firing on all cylinders.

Earlier in the season when Kiffin made the decision to have quarterback Trinidad Chambliss become the guy in a tight contest with the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, everything changed. The worst-case scenario would be that Chambliss can't find that same relationship with Golding now in charge.

Of course, everything seemed perfectly fine during the CFP. But we're talking about a sky is falling situation. This team goes as far as Chambliss will lead them. Thankfully, Rebels fans know these two have already been through hard times. Chambliss not being the quarterback he was last season, will change everything about the 2026 season.

Tough Start

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playing in the SEC means the schedule is always going to be brutal. However, two of the Rebels' first three games could dictate the direction this season goes.

The Rebels open the season with a power conference matchup against the Louisville Cardinals. Then, two weeks later, the team will welcome Kiffin back to Oxford. It can be downplayed all day, even though Coach Golding isn't one to downplay it, but the game against LSU is going to be the benchmark of this season.

Lose that game to the Tigers, and the room begins to shrink. The next loss will be under microscopic review. In a "What have you done for me lately?" sport, Golding really needs to find a way to put that feather in his cap. If he doesn't, fans will look at this season a lot differently.

Keep in mind, this is worst-case scenario talk. Things will more than likely not turn out this way.

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