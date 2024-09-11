Three Demon Deacons to Watch in Ole Miss' Matchup with Wake Forest
Wake Forest is coming off a close loss to conference foe Virginia in a game where the Cavaliers scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. A tough loss for Wake as they welcome a top five Ole Miss Rebels team that looks dynamic on both sides of the ball.
The Demon Deacons aren't without their share of playmakers, so here are three players to watch for Wake Forest on Saturday.
#1 Demond Claiborne--RB
A lot of times, the guy wearing No. 1 is the best player on your team, and this might be a prime example of that. Claiborne is a dynamic tailback who has 221 yards to his name so far in 2024 to go along with three rushing touchdowns, two coming last week agianst Virginia.
Claiborne and the Wake Forest set the tone for this team so they can then try and get the football to their most electric playmakers on the outside.
#2 Taylor Morin--WR
Morin is one of Wake Forest's most dependable targets so far into 2024, eclipsing 90 yards to start his season. Morin has also returned punts for the Demon Deacons and had a house call against North Carolina A&T in the opener. It should be a good test for the Ole Miss secondary after a somewhat sloppy half in the blowout win over MTSU.
#18 BJ Williams--DL
BJ Williams gets the start for Wake Forest for the second straight week as All-ACC player Jasheen Davis is rumored to be doubtful for the game against the Rebels. Williams had a TFL and a QB hurry in the game against Virginia.
It should be interesting how this offensive line responds with a higher level of competition.